The head of Philadelphia’s largest municipal workers union said the two sides are “stratospheres” apart when it comes to key issues in the current contract talks.

“If we don’t have a contract in place by midnight on June 30th, at 12:01 am, District Council 33 will be on strike,” said Greg Boulware, president of AFSCME District Council 33.

It appears that few of the outstanding issues have been resolved, but bridging the gap over wages could be the most difficult to rectify.

“We are on different planets as far as wages, and we are in different neighborhoods as far as pensions,” Boulware said.

Boulware said they still don’t have agreement on what the city considers abuse of sick time, or easing the requirement that all the members of the union have to be city residents, something other city unions have won through arbitration.

If they do walk, it will be the first time in decades that city workers have gone on strike. The last walkout occurred in 1986 and lasted 20 days, after then-union President Earl Stout allowed trash mounds to pile up on city dump sites.

Boulware said the union was ready to negotiate around the clock to come up with a deal. Still, the union’s social media accounts were calling for volunteers to assemble picket signs at the union hall and set up pick-up points to make sure the signs got to the city workers for a walkout.