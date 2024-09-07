From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced a deal to give white-collar city workers of District Council 47 AFSCME a pay raise and other benefits for signing a one-year contract extension.

The mayor said the deal included a payment of close to $900,000 to the union to offset medical expenses, and will grant workers a new holiday on the day after Thanksgiving in order to seal the deal.

Parker said her ultimate goal is to get a multi-year deal with the union, but said this year-long extension is designed to give workers a “fair deal while maintaining the city’s fiscal health.”

As part of the new contract, all workers who have been union members since at least Aug. 9 will get a 4.4% pay increase this fiscal year as well as a one-time bonus payment of $1,400.

“For a librarian who works for the city and is in District Council 47, it’ll mean an average pay increase ranging from $2,301 on up to $4,008 depending on what their exact job classification is,” Parker said.