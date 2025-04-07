From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The first sign something was wrong with her health was when Kristy Carabello had two bad episodes of vertigo.

“I was just sitting at home, on the sofa, on my computer and it just came about,” she said. “I got super sick and it was like, what just happened?”

Then, these intense and debilitating attacks began happening more frequently.

“For me, the world is spinning around me,” Carabello said. “A lot of times, I can’t open my eyes because you’re just so nauseous and sick to your stomach and then you’re just sick in general after that, so it knocks you out.”

She also noticed that her right ear felt unnaturally full, and she couldn’t hear as well. For months, she sought answers from allergists, ear, nose and throat specialists, audiologists and neurologists.

Finally, Carabello was diagnosed with two kinds of vestibular disorders: vestibular migraine, a neurological condition, and Meniere’s disease, “which is an inner ear disorder where the fluid in your ear fluctuates,” she said.

Carabello, who lives in Philadelphia, didn’t know much about the vestibular system, an inner-ear sensory system that sends signals to the brain and helps people maintain their balance and spatial awareness.

Vestibular disorders can cause acute or chronic dizziness, imbalance, hearing loss, vertigo and other issues. An estimated 35% of people 40 and older experience a vestibular dysfunction in their lifetime, according to national research, but may not know it.

These conditions aren’t as well-known as other chronic diseases, and people who live with them say they can feel like having an “invisible” illness or “hidden” disability. But Carabello and others are trying to change that with more awareness and resources.

“I’ve been through the worst of it and now I can help people and start talking about it,” Carabello said.