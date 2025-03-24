This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Two years ago, 23-year-old Cassie Wolfe went out dancing with her sister at a restaurant near Lebanon, Pa., and suddenly collapsed in the bathroom.

An ambulance rushed her to a hospital.

It turns out she had an undetected genetic heart condition, which stopped her heart and caused a stroke. She also suffered brain damage because of the oxygen loss.

At first, doctors thought she wouldn’t make it through the night. Wolfe survived but remained in a coma.

Her mother, Ann Louise Weaver, desperately wanted to know when her daughter might wake up, and when she would be able to talk to her. A doctor told her it would take at least three weeks.

“At the time I had no point of reference for how could it possibly take three weeks to have a conversation with her,” said Weaver. “It ended up that it was over two months, but at the time you just have no idea what the road ahead could be.”

When Wolfe’s condition stabilized, she was airlifted to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania to receive specialized care. Weaver rented an Airbnb and spent her days beside her daughter’s hospital bed.

She said doctors couldn’t give her precise answers about what Wolfe would be like if and when she woke up from her coma. They said she could recover well enough to only need help with tasks like filling out paperwork, or she could be awake but unaware of what’s going on around her, or anywhere in between.

Wolfe regained consciousness after two months, and slowly became able to communicate.

“It was like watching her all over again as a little baby, discovering her hands, discovering movement, listening to sound,” Weaver recalled. “It was really, like, endearing and beautiful, but also really scary to realize we’re starting over and not knowing what that was going to be like and what that was going to require from her and from us.”

She said that while it was a joy to have her daughter awake, it was also difficult because her daughter’s memory had also suffered. Wolfe did not immediately recognize Weaver, or one of her younger sisters.

“Her sister ran into the bathroom and just burst into tears and she was 16 at the time and was just devastated that Cassie had woken up, but didn’t know her name,” Weaver said. “There’s nothing like it — going through that process with a loved one, waiting for them to come back, but then when they do, they’re not who left you so quickly.”

Wolfe slowly regained her memories, and with the help of physical therapy, learned how to walk, write, and brush her teeth by herself.

“I was like, ‘That can’t be possible,’” Wolfe said. “It was a lot. I thought I could do all that, and then couldn’t even sit up straight.”

She left the hospital after three months, and now lives at home with her family. She still has physical therapy, and is working toward living by herself.

“It does very much feel like the world has passed us by and we’re in this strange, slow moving time warp all of our own,” Weaver said. “You keep the perspective that you’re practicing and you’re expanding to …create a new type of life that is more interactive and her tolerance for people and for busyness and for exertion. It is all growing, but slowly.”

Wolfe said her doctors are optimistic and told her she would be able to work and drive again.

“I don’t see that, but I don’t know what my heart and my brain will do together in the next few years,” she said. “It’s all up in the air. But I would love to try all that stuff again.”

The Challenges of Predicting Recovery

Patients who sustain severe brain injuries can lie unconscious for weeks, with their eyes closed. Their family members and loved ones want to know when they will become conscious again, and what kind of recovery they can make. But despite years of research and advanced brain scan technology, it’s still hard for doctors to predict how any given patient will do.

Neurologist David Fischer is one of the doctors who cares for Wolfe, and he’s created a program at the University of Pennsylvania dedicated to studying and helping patients like her. Doctors use different tests to check how much a patient’s brain has been damaged, and how well it is working, but they still struggle to estimate if, when, and how much a patient will recover, he said.

“Our ability to predict neurologic recovery is in general relatively poor,” Fischer said. “And so I think there’s diminishing nihilism about patients’ capacities to recover, and an increasing humility about predicting those recoveries.”