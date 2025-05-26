From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Ever since blockbuster weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound went mainstream, calls to local poison control centers about side effects, incorrect dosing and other types of exposure are on a steep rise.

Poison control experts in Philadelphia and New Jersey say it’s a trend they’re closely monitoring, especially as counterfeit products become a growing concern.

“These drugs have a very important role to play in health care,” said Bruce Ruck, managing director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. “I think we just have to follow them to make sure the long-term benefits continue to be maintained, that we don’t notice any unforeseen consequences 10 years down the line.”

Glucagon-like peptide-1 agonists are a class of medications historically used to treat type 2 diabetes and manage blood sugar. In recent years, some of these drugs have also been approved to treat obesity and for weight loss.

Their popularity in Hollywood and among public figures has led to a rapid surge in demand for the drugs.

That makes the rise in calls to poison control centers for GLP-1 exposure unsurprising, but no less concerning, said Anthony Jaworski, clinical program manager of the Poison Control Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“Whenever you increase the amount of usage of something or have more of something in the household or you’re just taking more medications that may be new to you, we’re definitely going to get more calls that relate to accidents or overdoses,” he said.