Philly DC33 union standoff with the law at locked trash dump on second day of strike as residents drop off trash

Local residents dropped off both trash and recycling outside a locked city-run sanitation center in Manayunk flanked by striking union members, police and city workers.

bags of trash outside the Northwest Sanitation Convenience Center

Sanitation workers sat outside the Northwest Sanitation Convenience Center in Philadelphia on the second day of a municipal worker strike, July 2, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

During the second day of the massive municipal worker strike in Philadelphia, dozens of union workers held a picket line at a locked city dump in Manayunk, defying a court order in the summer heat.

Tensions were high between law enforcement and union strikers which made some neighbors nervous.

Other residents who dropped off their trash supported the workers’ strike efforts, but felt they were in a sticky situation with stinky bags in their cars.

a person takes trash out of their car trunk
Mt. Airy resident Marq Temple pulled trash out of a trunk to drop at the Northwest Sanitation Convenience Center in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

It’s the first trash strike in nearly 40 years as American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 workers walked off the job this week after negotiations fell through with Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration.

But many neighbors kept dumping their trash at the Domino Lane Sanitation Center – or at least tried to while workers stood nearby – often directing trash and traffic in the summer heat.

Local resident Yvette Everett lives a few minutes away and thought she was following the rules but got nervous about dropping off her trash bag.

“I had to ask a cop if it was OK because I didn’t know if we were supposed to be doing this or not,” Everett said, standing next to the “no dumping” fine sign that threatens $300 for lawbreakers.

But the police gave her verbal permission to drop her refuse in front of the locked gates.

“Now all the trash is piled up on the street, so that’s interesting,” she said. “I thought it would be open so I was surprised.”

A court order obtained by the city bars striking sanitation workers from gathering in groups of more than eight, standing within 10 feet of city property  — including sanitation centers — or engaging in behavior deemed intimidating or harassing.

That means the dozens of workers were potentially in contempt of court and in a standoff with members of the Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office nearby.

Police parked outside the Northwest Sanitation Convenience Center in Philadelphia
Police were parked outside the Northwest Sanitation Convenience Center in Philadelphia while residents dropped off their garbage on July 2, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

At first, workers and law enforcement stood away from each other, having what appeared to be friendly conversations. The standoff lasted for hours, with some moments more tense than others.

Then, a law enforcement officer with a sheriff’s badge handed out the court order and read it out loud to an increasingly rowdy crowd, who started shouting back, questioning their authority and sometimes swearing loudly.

“I understand your position, but we can’t let nobody in or out,” said one man who appeared to be a union striker but refused to identify himself.

As a crowd grew, then shrank before retreating across the street, phones were pulled out to record the situation.

“The cops get overtime,” somebody in the crowd shouted.

“We got families, we got kids. What the f—-?” said another person. “We’re not moving. Come on, let’s get serious.”

“No matter where eight is at, we’re staying here,” shouted somebody else.

“It’s a matter of time before you want your money,” one person shouted, referring to the police union contract negotiations.

The crowd began chanting “DC33” repeatedly and other slogans like “no pay, no peace.”

  • A resident drops off their trash at a temporary dump site on Domino Lane in Northwest Philadelphia during the AFSCME DC33 strike on July 2, 2025.
    A resident drops off their trash at a temporary dump site on Domino Lane in Northwest Philadelphia during the AFSCME DC33 strike on July 2, 2025. (Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza/WHYY)
  • Residents drop off their trash at a temporary dump site on Domino Lane in Northwest Philadelphia during the AFSCME DC33 strike on July 2, 2025.
    Residents drop off their trash at a temporary dump site on Domino Lane in Northwest Philadelphia during the AFSCME DC33 strike on July 2, 2025. (Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza/WHYY)
  • Two people throwing bags of trash onto other bags of trash at the Northwest Sanitation Convenience Center
    Residents stop by the Northwest Sanitation Convenience Center to drop off trash on the second day of a municipal worker strike in Philadelphia, July 2, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Loose trash at the Northwest Sanitation Convenience Center
    Loose trash at the Northwest Sanitation Convenience Center in Philadelphia on July 2, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Trash bags piled up outside the Northwest Sanitation Convenience Center
    Trash bags piled up outside the Northwest Sanitation Convenience Center on the second day of a city municipal worker strike July 2, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A posted court order stating that sanitation workers could not stop Philadelphia residents from dropping off trash at the Northwest Sanitation Convenience Center
    A posted court order stating that sanitation workers could not stop Philadelphia residents from dropping off trash at the Northwest Sanitation Convenience Center on July 2, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • a woman and child drop off trash outside the Northwest Sanitation Convenience Center
    Linda Dickson and her grandson drop off trash to the Northwest Sanitation Convenience Center in Philadelphia. She said she thought the workers deserved more money but that she didn’t want her trash to pile up. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Trash at Catharine and 18th streets in Philadelphia
    Bryan Thornburg, 44, looks out at his new neighbor on 18th and Catharine streets: a dumpster marked for trash drop-offs. (Davis Cuffe/WHYY)
  • A person throws trash in a dumpster at Catharine and 18th streets in Philadelphia
    A Philadelphia resident parks their car to toss trash bags into the dumpster at 18th and Catharine streets. A sign taped to a stop sign reads, "Want trash pick up? Tell Mayor Parker give DC33 a raise," and lists Cherelle Parker's email and phone number. (Davis Cuffe/WHYY)
  • trash piled up on the street at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue in Philadelphia
    After Waste Management services towed away the dumpster on Broad Street and Snyder Avenue, trash bags still lay piled on the sidewalk and flowed onto the curb. (Davis Cuffe/WHYY)
  • A dumpster is dropped off next to a pile of trash bags on Queen Lane
    A dumpster is dropped off next to a pile of trash bags on Queen Lane on the second day of a municipal workers strike in Philadelphia, July 2, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A pile of trash at Queen Lane and Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia
    A pile of trash at Queen Lane and Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia. The intersection was listed as a drop-off site, while dumpsters were actually in the middle of Queen Lane. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Trash on the curb in the Germantown section of Philadelphia
    Trash on the curb in the Germantown section of Philadelphia during the second day of a municipal workers strike in the city, July 2, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Trash on the curb in the Germantown section of Philadelphia
    Trash on the curb in the Germantown section of Philadelphia during the second day of a municipal workers strike in the city, July 2, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Trash on the curb in the Germantown section of Philadelphia
    Trash on the curb in the Germantown section of Philadelphia during the second day of a municipal workers strike in the city, July 2, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Ray Maldonado throws trash into a temporary dumpster on Queen Lane
    Ray Maldonado throws trash into a temporary dumpster on Queen Lane during the second day of a municipal workers strike in Philadelphia, July 2, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Residents like Lonia Roberts worried about what would happen during the holiday weekend.

“Fourth of July is going to be horrible because people want to go to the parks and have their barbecues. How are they going to do that if the mayor says, ‘Go there and dump your trash’?” Roberts asked. “There’s going to be so much trash around there. How are children going to enjoy the park? She needs to expedite with helping the city ASAP.”

Striking workers guided residents to leave recycling on one end of the fence and trash bags on the other but some residents shot back that they were unable to carry those bags much further or simply didn’t want to do it.

a person dumps yard trash onto bags of trash while a sanitation worker looks on at the Northwest Sanitation Convenience Center
A sanitation worker heckles a resident struggling to dump yard waste outside the Northwest Sanitation Convenience Center on July 2, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Other residents were more sympathetic to the union’s cause, hoping that there would be a solution soon.

Resident June Murray says she couldn’t keep her trash at home anymore, so she visited the dump site.

“I am just horrified at the circumstances for our sanitation workers here in the city,” Murray said. “The real issue is that the city has had plenty of time to come to an agreement and they have not and that just seems to me an affront to our public service employees for sure. I’m very disappointed.”

Neighbor Joseph Thomas told WHYY News that he supported union workers as he unloaded his rented U-Haul truck full of bags and discarded trash.

“The fact that it’s even possible to still have union members to strike is a good thing and hopefully it’ll continue on a bigger scale than just this,” Thomas said.

Neighbor Linda Dixon dropped off her trash bags because she doesn’t want anything sitting at home.

“I’m not against the workers at all, but I don’t want any trash piling up around my house [because] I don’t want any rodents,” Dixon said.

By midday, a second trash and recycling pile outside the gates started piling up. It was not immediately clear why the gates were locked or who locked them. A parked sanitation truck sat behind a locked gate.

Some supporters honked at the striking union workers sitting in the sun or under a shaded area.

Outside the sanitation center locked gates, a small fleet of law enforcement vehicles stood watch – five in total, including police vans used for transporting detainees and two municipal trucks. A court order about the issue was taped outside the “no dumping” sign.

Mayor Cherelle Parker previously said that the sanitation centers would be open between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. starting on Wednesday.

None of the union workers present would discuss the situation with WHYY News, referring all comments to DC33 union leadership. Some repeatedly asked whether WHYY News was “on their side.”

Neither DC33 union leadership nor the city’s communications officials immediately returned requests for comment. Police and Sheriff’s officers on site declined to answer any questions and a police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When WHYY News left the scene no individuals had been arrested for contempt of court, in part because the workers backed off after one took a phone call saying to the crowd that negotiations were back on.

In South Philadelphia at Broad and Snyder Avenue, there were temporary dump collection sites with overflowing dumpsters.

During a visit by WHYY News, a truck from Waste Management services picked up the dumpster and hauled it away but left all the trash outside of it. Many individuals who walked by the dumpster took out their phones to record the situation of the ever growing pile of trash.

At a different temporary trash collection site at 18th and Catherine streets, nearby residents were “maintaining the situation,” but there were still trash bags and litter outside of it.

Resident Bryan Thornburg, who lives across the street from the dumpster, said he saw individuals drop mattresses and couches into the dumpster.

“I don’t see this outside of Councilman [Kenyatta] Johnson’s house or the mayor’s house,” he said.

About Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza

Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza is WHYY News' business reporter.

Read more
A photo of Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza, smiling.

