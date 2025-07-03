Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

During the second day of the massive municipal worker strike in Philadelphia, dozens of union workers held a picket line at a locked city dump in Manayunk, defying a court order in the summer heat.

Tensions were high between law enforcement and union strikers which made some neighbors nervous.

Other residents who dropped off their trash supported the workers’ strike efforts, but felt they were in a sticky situation with stinky bags in their cars.

It’s the first trash strike in nearly 40 years as American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 workers walked off the job this week after negotiations fell through with Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration.

But many neighbors kept dumping their trash at the Domino Lane Sanitation Center – or at least tried to while workers stood nearby – often directing trash and traffic in the summer heat.

Local resident Yvette Everett lives a few minutes away and thought she was following the rules but got nervous about dropping off her trash bag.

“I had to ask a cop if it was OK because I didn’t know if we were supposed to be doing this or not,” Everett said, standing next to the “no dumping” fine sign that threatens $300 for lawbreakers.

But the police gave her verbal permission to drop her refuse in front of the locked gates.

“Now all the trash is piled up on the street, so that’s interesting,” she said. “I thought it would be open so I was surprised.”

A court order obtained by the city bars striking sanitation workers from gathering in groups of more than eight, standing within 10 feet of city property — including sanitation centers — or engaging in behavior deemed intimidating or harassing.

That means the dozens of workers were potentially in contempt of court and in a standoff with members of the Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office nearby.

At first, workers and law enforcement stood away from each other, having what appeared to be friendly conversations. The standoff lasted for hours, with some moments more tense than others.

Then, a law enforcement officer with a sheriff’s badge handed out the court order and read it out loud to an increasingly rowdy crowd, who started shouting back, questioning their authority and sometimes swearing loudly.

“I understand your position, but we can’t let nobody in or out,” said one man who appeared to be a union striker but refused to identify himself.

As a crowd grew, then shrank before retreating across the street, phones were pulled out to record the situation.

“The cops get overtime,” somebody in the crowd shouted.

“We got families, we got kids. What the f—-?” said another person. “We’re not moving. Come on, let’s get serious.”

“No matter where eight is at, we’re staying here,” shouted somebody else.

“It’s a matter of time before you want your money,” one person shouted, referring to the police union contract negotiations.

The crowd began chanting “DC33” repeatedly and other slogans like “no pay, no peace.”