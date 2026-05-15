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Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Graham used to be able to spot a “marijuana dog” from a mile away.

“They look high,” she said. “They have very classic dilated pupils, their limbs are splaying out, they’re wobbling almost like a bobblehead doll, but that’s their entire body. And they start dribbling urine everywhere.”

But veterinarians are now noticing new concerning symptoms among pets that have accidentally ingested a person’s medical or recreational marijuana-infused products, such as edible chocolates or gummies.

Symptoms in pets include “really low heart rates, respiratory depression, low [or] sometimes high body temperatures,” Graham said. “The dribbling urine, which is often a key giveaway, doesn’t often happen until a little bit later.”

She added that pets will also have “very dulled” mental activity, which will make it “a lot harder to figure out what’s going on.”

Cannabis can be legally sold, or it has been decriminalized, in most states across the country. There’s been a sharp uptick in marijuana products and a growing consumer market, which has also led to an increase in the number of pets consuming products at home or outside.

Recreational drugs are one of the top 10 toxins affecting pets, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or ASPCA.

As newer products come onto the market, some with highly concentrated amounts of THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis, veterinarians are warning users to take extra precautions to protect their pets from harm and seek help if they suspect a case of accidental ingestion.

“Be aware that [pets] have their own set of needs and you’re responsible for them,” Graham, who co-owns Main Line Urgent Vet in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, said. “The sooner you seek help, the easier it is for your vet to manage.”