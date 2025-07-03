This story originally appeared on 6abc.

At least five people were rushed to the hospital after a single-engine plane went down on Wednesday in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. for an emergency at Cross Keys Airport, which is located on the 1500 block of North Tuckahoe Road in Williamstown.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a large response with some individuals being taken away on stretchers.

Action News has learned there were 14 people on board the plane.

Officials say at least five people were being rushed to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. There was no word on their conditions.

Further details on how the plane crashed were not immediately released.