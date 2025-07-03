At least 5 injured after plane crash at Cross Keys Airport in Gloucester County, N.J.

Officials say at least five people were being rushed to Copper University Hospital in Camden.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • July 2, 2025
A large number of vehicles for medical personnel and first responders sit on a runway at an airport following a report of a plane crash

Medical personnel and first responders gather at the scene of a reported plane crash at the Cross Keys Airport in Gloucester County. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

At least five people were rushed to the hospital after a single-engine plane went down on Wednesday in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. for an emergency at Cross Keys Airport, which is located on the 1500 block of North Tuckahoe Road in Williamstown.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a large response with some individuals being taken away on stretchers.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Action News has learned there were 14 people on board the plane.

Officials say at least five people were being rushed to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. There was no word on their conditions.

Further details on how the plane crashed were not immediately released.

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate