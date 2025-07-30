From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Once a month, a group of local military veterans gather around a furnace inside a glassblowing studio at WheatonArts in Millville, New Jersey, to create artistic objects.

The “Glass Art for Military Wellness” helps veterans and active-duty military members learn more than the “dance of glassblowing.” It helps them find healing through creativity and community, museum officials said. The program was created in partnership with Rowan University’s George Family Center for the Healing Arts. Participants said that the program has helped them process PTSD, depression and isolation.

“Stories emerged, shared experiences emerged and all of that helped them form a very strong sense of community with people that they may not have been in contact with had the class not happened,” said Pamela Annarilli Weichmann, director of education and artist services at WheatonArts.

The idea for the program was sparked by Operations Art of Valor and Veterans Glassblowing Day, a national movement launched in 2013 that encourages glass artists across the country to offer free classes to veterans. Inspired by these programs, WheatonArts and Rowan’s George Family Center decided to create a more sustained, localized version for the South Jersey community.

“Glassblowing has been long used as a method for healing,” Weichmann said. “With the partnership of Wheaton Arts and Rowan, and the funding from the Horizon Foundation, the stars aligned together.” Each piece of glass art created by the veterans will be part of a public exhibit scheduled to open Nov. 7 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. The timing is intentional, just ahead of Veterans Day, and the exhibit will include both finished works and statements from the artists about their experiences, museum officials said.

Samantha Gross, of Abescon, served in the National Guard Signal Unit, including 16 years in the Ready Reserve. Gross always wanted to work with glass and said the program gave her confidence while connecting her with others in the community.

“One of the other women in the classes has way more service years,” she said. “We exchanged phone numbers and hopefully will see each other again.”