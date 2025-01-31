From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For many veterans, transitioning from military service to civilian life can be isolating. The loss of routine, camaraderie, and purpose that defined their service years often leaves them seeking ways to reconnect and rebuild.

For veterans in Delaware, art has become a powerful tool to aid in this transition. By fostering creativity and expression, it helps veterans process emotions, forge meaningful connections, and enhance their overall well-being — a mission at the heart of the CreatiVeterans program.

“The arts have an extraordinary ability to heal, connect and inspire,” said Jessica Ball, director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “CreatiVeterans offers our veteran community an outlet to explore creativity while fostering camaraderie and personal growth. We are thrilled to make these opportunities accessible statewide.”

Launched in partnership with the Delaware Division of the Arts, Mariposa Arts and the Office of Veterans Services, CreatiVeterans is an eight-week program offering free art classes tailored exclusively for Delaware veterans. The initiative addresses a critical need for non-clinical spaces where veterans can connect, heal and thrive through artistic exploration.

“Our goal is for this to be an outlet for them to have a chance to express themselves in a creative way, and to connect with other veterans, since this is going to be an intimate space,” said Briana Henry, community engagement program officer at the Delaware Division of the Arts. “It’s not a huge class where you’ll get lost and not be able to connect — whether that’s with the artist or other veterans or anyone else in the space.”

While CreatiVeterans is not a clinical program, the benefits of art as a healing tool are well-documented. Research underscores how creative expression can significantly improve mental health and emotional well-being among veterans.

A study published in 2016 in the “Journal of the American Art Therapy Association” found art therapy improved “trauma processing” for veterans, who also “considered it to be an important part of their treatment as it provided healthy distancing, enhanced trauma recall and increased access to emotions.”