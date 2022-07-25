The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here.

While the pandemic’s worst effects ease, death rates decline, and vaccination rates rise, Delaware’s communities are still affected. While the state’s case numbers remain far below January’s peak, the massive public testing sites created to track those cases have been largely dismantled.

As cases crested in January, the state was testing more than 10,000 people per day. As of mid-July, that number is less than 2,000.

That decrease in clinical testing hasn’t stopped New Castle County from getting a clear picture of the virus in Delaware’s most populous county. Since the early days of the pandemic, the county has turned to its sewers to identify patterns and predict COVID-positive cases.

Scientists from all over the world began examining wastewater at the beginning of 2020 after discovering evidence that coronavirus infection can be found in human feces.

“It provides another means of trying to understand the pandemic and was very useful, especially in the beginning of the pandemic when testing data wasn’t quite there yet,” said Michael Harris, Stormwater and Environmental Programs manager for the county.

At the start of the pandemic, New Castle County collaborated with Biobots Analytics, a company in Boston, Massachusetts, to analyze wastewater for the COVID-19 virus because the disease can be identified by the shed that the body releases. Later that year, in August 2020, the county teamed up with the University of Delaware’s Center for Environmental and Wastewater Epidemiological Research, also known as CEWER.

“We’re basically just filtering and concentrating wastewater and then extracting the nucleic acid, the RNA from the virus and looking to detect the virus,” said CEWER co-director Kali Kniel, who also works as a professor of Animal and Food Sciences at UD. Kniel said the sewer monitoring system uses a digital Polymerase Chain Reaction that provides measures for the virus genetic material similar to the antigen at-home test kits.

Using sewers to look for COVID is effective in spotting population patterns and spot environmental and societal issues, but it’s not intended to take the place of clinical testing.