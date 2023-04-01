Philly VA hospital hosts town hall for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals

Philadelphia’s VA Medical Center is reaching out to veterans dealing with the health consequences of being exposed to toxic chemicals during their military service.

On Thursday, representatives from the Veterans Business Administration of Philadelphia-Wilmington met at the VA Medical Center of Philadelphia to host an information session on the PACT Act — Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics.

Signed into law by President Biden in August 2022, the PACT Act requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to cover health conditions, such as cancer or hypertension, caused by toxicants, such as Agent Orange, and those emanating from burn pits used during the Vietnam War, Gulf War, and post-9/11 era in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The new awareness campaign about the benefits of the PACT Act encourages veterans to file a claim for health care coverage under the new law.

“It’s very important that we’re in the community so that we can get the word out about PACT and how it can benefit veterans and their families,” said Lillie Nuble, executive director of the VBA Philadelphia-Wilmington regional office.

“If you think you’re eligible for benefits, we can help you and assist you to file those claims right here. If you have a claim pending, we can tell you what the status is [or] if we need additional information,” she said.

Karen Flathery-Oxler, a 38-year Navy veteran and director of the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center of Philadelphia, called the PACT Act a “game changer.”