FDA approves naloxone nasal spray for over-the-counter use

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that naloxone, a life-saving medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdose, was approved for over-the-counter use, without the need for a prescription, for up to four milligrams.

Public health advocates and harm reduction proponents in Philadelphia have long fought to make the medication more accessible. Like most states, Pennsylvania law requires a prescription, but pharmacists can do standing orders, which allows dispensing without an individual prescription.

Jose Benitez, lead executive officer at Prevention Point Philadelphia, told the Associated Press Wednesday that “putting it out on the shelves is going to allow people just to pick it up, not have stigma attached to it.”

Naloxone, often referred to by its name brand Narcan, is primarily administered as a nasal spray, which helps restore repressed breathing from opioid use.

FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in a statement the approval addresses the “evolving complexities of the overdose crisis,” adding it will expand access to the medication nationwide.

“The agency has used its regulatory authority to facilitate greater access to naloxone by encouraging the development of and approving an over-the-counter naloxone product to address the dire public health need,” Califf said.