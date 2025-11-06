From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Charlotte Safrit was only 42 when she started experiencing intense episodes of sweating and feeling overheated. The symptoms began shortly after she had a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation for triple-positive breast cancer.

“I was talking to my oncologist one day and I was like, ‘Sometimes I just get really sweaty all of a sudden and I don’t know why,’” she said. “And then mid-sentence I was like, ‘Oh wait, that’s a hot flash, isn’t it?’”

Safrit, who lives in Allentown, had also started taking medications to suppress estrogen, a primary hormone produced by ovaries, to reduce her risk of cancer recurrence.

Soon, she also had night sweats, brain fog and joint pain — all hallmarks of menopause, which can also include weight gain, vaginal dryness, dry skin and low libido.

The natural aging process typically starts between ages 45 and 55, on average. However, cancer treatments can abruptly plunge younger women into early menopause. Hormone therapies can be effective treatment options, but they’re not usually recommended for people who’ve had hormone-positive cancers.

Doctors hope that a newly approved nonhormonal medication that treats hot flashes and night sweats offers these cancer survivors and other women a different choice in managing menopause symptoms.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month approved the drug elinzanetant under the brand name Lynkuet. It works by targeting two neuron receptors in a part of the brain that regulates temperature.

The drug then blocks hot flashes and night sweats by preventing the body from overreacting to subtle changes in temperature throughout the day or night without going through hormone pathways that other medications use.

Lynkuet is expected to be available to patients and providers beginning this month, according to pharmaceutical manufacturer Bayer.

In addition to giving many patients a new treatment option, OB-GYN Dr. Elizabeth Clement hopes it signals the need for more investment in women’s health.

“Historically, we haven’t had many great options in the nonhormonal range,” said Clement, medical director of the Helen O. Dickens Center for Women’s Health at Penn Medicine. “After decades of disinvestment in women’s health, to see medications coming to market that are helpful for our patients is very exciting.”