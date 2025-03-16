From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

In New Jersey, an effort is underway to raise awareness about menopause and ensure that women get the care they need when experiencing symptoms.

Assemblywoman Heather Simmons introduced a bill that would require insurance companies to cover all medically necessary treatments for perimenopause and menopause, including non-hormonal treatments, behavioral health care services, pelvic-floor physical therapy, bone health treatments and preventative services and menopause management counseling. A companion bill would require doctors to be trained and educated about menopause.

In the United States, approximately 6,000 women reach menopause every day, according to the Society of Women’s Health Research. Yet there is not much conversation or support around it, Simmons said.

Kisha Jones, who lives in Somerset County, said insurance companies should cover treating symptoms, including hot flashes.

“It’s like burning from the inside out, so there’s nothing that can cool you down, absolutely nothing,” said Jones, who is experiencing menopause. “I’m usually a very positive person, but in certain instances I just dismissed things and people and my attitude was just kind of negative, I really thought I was going out of my mind. My husband would look at our kids and say, ‘Just leave mommy alone.’”

For most women, the symptoms start early in a stage called perimenopause, characterized by irregular periods, hot flashes and hormonal imbalances.

Lisa Schaeffer, of Gloucester County and who is now experiencing perimenopause, said it hasn’t been easy.

“My life is about compensating for the sweating, basically; my husband, he’s very supportive, even in the car when it’s cold outside, sometimes I’ll turn the air conditioning on,” she said. “Sometimes I might forget names, like I might forget certain things. I’m not exactly sure if that means my memory sucks or if that is due to the perimenopause, or if it’s just a little bit of both.”