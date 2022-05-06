Mother’s Day

How do you sum up the experience of motherhood — all of the changes it brings, big and small? It’s a transformation that affects everything — hormones, body image, peer group, feelings, money, career … even the answers to larger, existential questions like, “Who am I in this world, and what do I hold dear?”

On this episode, we’ll explore motherhood and the changes it brings. We talk with reproductive psychologist Aurélie Athan about her research into “matrescence” — a term used to describe the multi-faceted transformation ushered in by motherhood — and why it comes as a surprise to so many mothers.

Then we pivot to another important time in women’s lives that can feel pretty overwhelming — another one of these, “Why didn’t anybody tell me about this?” experiences — menopause. OB/GYN Jen Gunter walks us through this complicated and underexplored life stage, and what it means for hormones, lifestyle, health, and sleep. Her book, “The Menopause Manifesto,” offers a new and empowering framework for this phase.

For more of our conversation with Dr. Jen Gunter, check out this podcast extra.