A Camden apartment complex was threatened with condemnation 3 years ago. It has 156 new violations
A recent annual inspection found 156 violations at the All American Gardens complex that attracted inspectors from Camden city and county.
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Three years ago, Camden code inspectors found life-threatening safety violations at the All American Gardens apartment complex in the city’s Centerville section and threatened to shut it down. At that time, Mayor Vic Carstarphen called the property manager’s conduct unacceptable and “irresponsible.”
City officials said, shortly thereafter, that property owners complied with the city’s recommendations and fixed the problems.
But the recent annual inspection by the city of Camden Bureau of Housing found 156 code violations in the 84-unit property, according to city spokesman Vince Basara. The only difference, Basara said in an email, is that none of the violations were considered life-threatening, unlike in 2023.
How All-American Gardens avoided condemnation
Some apartments at All American Gardens were close to being condemned when officials inspected the property in 2023. The charge was led by Camden city code enforcers, while county health officials served in a supporting role.
Residents at the time complained of insect infestation, black mold and mushrooms growing out of walls.
Basara said the majority of those life-safety violations were corrected by Nationwide Housing Management, the owner of All American Gardens. He said some remaining code violations from that time have since been processed through municipal court.
Residents say apartments are still plagued by broken appliances, insects and rodents
Nikky Tapia said she has had issues with her apartment since she moved in shortly after officials inspected the property three years ago.
“It was so cold in here, I had to leave the stove on or the oven because it was so cold,” she said. “Mind you, maintenance suggested it.”
Tapia said when she complained to management, they gave her a space heater. But, that didn’t work.
“These space heaters was knocking off my breaker,” she said. “Whenever I would turn on the space heater, my lights would go off.”
Tapia said heating wasn’t the only issue. Her kitchen has low water pressure, a malfunctioning refrigerator and a mice infestation. The cooling system is also not functioning, forcing her to leave her front door ajar on hot summer days.
“The conditions here … could be better, but I feel like they’re doing the best they can,” Tapia said, adding that this is the only place she can afford without housing assistance. The median gross rent in Camden is $1,226, according to recent U.S. Census data.
Biagio Caruso, vice president of Nationwide Housing Management, said that because the property is federally subsidized, each tenant pays a different amount in rent, based on income calculations by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
April Morris, a 15-year resident, said she has recently started withholding her rent because management has been unresponsive to problems in her apartment. She said her two-bedroom apartment costs $1,495 a month without her HUD voucher.
“I’m tired of it, sick and tired of it,” Morris said. “Everything is patchwork to them.”
Her oven and refrigerator don’t work. There’s also mold and mildew everywhere, she said.
“I go next door to a neighbor’s house to heat up pizzas for my 22-year-old autistic son,” Morris said.
Morris said she uses a deep freezer with an extension cord that runs into the living room because the electrical sockets in the kitchen don’t work. At least one shelf in a kitchen cabinet is being supported by bowls underneath. Electricity issues have also caused Morris to replace microwaves and air fryers, she said.
In addition to roaches, Morris said she has also had to deal with mice.
“When I find holes that the mice chewed up in, I cut open a bigger can, like a vegetable can or something, I stuff the hole with Brillo pads or something, put the can there, the lid, and then I duct tape it to keep things out,” she said.
Morris said her bedroom has an exposed electrical breaker box. In New Jersey, all electrical breakers must be in protective covers. She has placed air purifiers throughout the unit.
Jacquelyn Wood, who moved into the complex more than a year ago, said she too has electrical and asbestos issues. She said a state worker cut into her bathroom wall to get a sample after she complained. Wood said maintenance would later use mold and mildew spray on the asbestos and paint the wall.
“That whole wall is still considered asbestos,” she said.
Wood said her front windows leak when it rains. She said she keeps a towel close by to keep water from entering the electric socket directly under the windows. She said, like some of her neighbors, she too has had to contend with mice and rat problems, which have been minimized since she got a cat.
“I hate cats, but since I’ve had that, I don’t hear them. I don’t see them. None of that,” she said.
Caruso said the property “has substantially changed and have been improved in three years.”
“New staff and management have worked night and day and have made it their personal mission to improve this property, and we have been successful in doing such,” Caruso said.
According to HUD, All American Gardens achieved a top-tier score in its most recent inspection in April, which means the next inspection will take place in three years.
This is an improvement from when HUD inspected the property in August 2023, when it scored in a lower tier, prompting an inspection the following year. In 2024, the property scored well enough for the next inspection to take place this year.
Caruso said the company was unaware of the tenants’ complaints.
“Anything such as infestations, mold and mildew are treated as a top priority,” Caruso said. “The property is exterminated bimonthly by a licensed extermination company.”
Caruso added that the company is suing Morris for allegedly assaulting a property manager and smashing the window of another tenant’s car. Morris denies the assault allegation and said the incident involving another tenant stemmed from a dispute that has since been resolved.
Some residents say it’s not all bad
Trinette Brown said “things have gotten better” in the last three years.
“The management has been more attentive now they’ve been coming out, fixing the problems that we did have in the past,” Brown said.
She conceded that “some people still have more work to be done in their units.”
Another resident, Raysean Perkins, who moved to the complex in 2024, said he “got no complaints.”
“If I did have problems, they’d come over and do what they do, fix the problem,” he said.
What happens next?
Basara said reinspections will be scheduled within 30 to 60 days to allow time for repairs. Any violations that have not been corrected will result in code enforcement tickets, summonses or both.
“The City of Camden is firmly committed to ensuring property owners provide high-quality housing for all residents citywide,” Basara said. “Our Department of Code Enforcement actively pursue any landlord who does not comply with those standards by enforcing code, making sure outstanding violations are addressed, and correcting potential life safety hazards.”
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