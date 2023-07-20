From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

City and county officials, who were inspecting the All American Gardens Apartments in Camden on Wednesday, agreed: No one should have to live like this.

“I literally can’t even be in my house peaceful,” said Jasmine Vega, a resident at the complex.

Vega has lived there for at least six years. She puts up with roaches and other bugs, black mold, and mushrooms growing out of the wall.

A Camden County health inspector recently instructed her to remove an overhead light fixture to dump out the dead roaches inside of it.

“I have to look at every corner to make sure there’s nothing in there,” she said. “There was mildew on my ceiling in the bathroom. When I asked them about coming out and doing something about it, they literally told me just to clean it up myself.”

Vega’s neighbors told WHYY News similar stories.

Betzaida Kellum, who has lived in the complex for 16 years, said she recently discovered she has been “living over water.” Moisture from pipes caused mold in one bedroom, which now has a missing piece of floor with exposed beams.

She told the mayor that her kids slept with her because their bedroom was uninhabitable.

According to Kellum, management cracked a joke about the mushrooms growing in the unit.

“Mushrooms grew out of my freaking bathroom and he said ‘I didn’t know you was a farmer on the side,’” she said.