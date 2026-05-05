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A new regional business coalition launched on Tuesday to help reverse years of slow job growth and make the Philadelphia area more nationally competitive.

The Greater Philadelphia Growth Partnership, or GPGP, will spearhead a long-term economic strategy focused on creating more “opportunity jobs” — positions that offer family-sustaining wages or a pathway to them.

Claire Marrazzo Greenwood will serve as executive director.

“The Greater Philadelphia Growth Partnership will attract new businesses to our region, help our existing businesses expand and grow and connect talent to employer demand,” Greenwood, who was simultaneously promoted to executive vice president for economic growth with the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, said. “We’ve spent several years as we’ve shared doing the data-driven planning and strategy development work to get this right. So now we have to put it into action.”

The partnership, a collaboration between the Chamber, The Pew Charitable Trusts and the Brookings Institution, is designed to tackle sluggish job growth and declining economic mobility in the region.

The partnership will focus on areas leaders say have long been underdeveloped, including business attraction, international investment, research and workforce development. Backed by $5.4 million in initial funding from corporate and philanthropic investors, the effort aims to improve long-term coordination and economic growth across sectors.

Last year, Brookings released a report finding that the Southeastern Pennsylvania region is facing significant challenges in competing with high-performing peers such as Atlanta, Boston, and Phoenix.

The finding contrasts with perceptions of the region as a national hub for life sciences, healthcare and education — colloquially referred to as “eds and meds” — with a number of industry strengths, such as workforce and infrastructure. But the region “lacks a unified, tactics-level strategy and workplan to guide economic and workforce development efforts,” according to the report.

As a result, the region missed out on roughly 70,000 “opportunity jobs” in traded industries between 2012 and 2023. It now ranks last among large U.S. regions in upward mobility among low-income residents and faces a shortfall of more than 188,000 jobs compared to expected growth based on the national average.