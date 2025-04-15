From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Two Philadelphia researchers said they are worried that proposed cuts to federal funding will harm efforts aimed at stopping gun violence in the city.

Dr. Elinore Kaufman, a trauma surgeon whose research focuses on reducing harm from injury and violence, said cuts could hinder research progress and discoveries made by leaders in the field.

“I think it’s a really scary time for scientists, for people in academics, for young people looking towards science as a career, the future is very uncertain,” said Kaufman, who also teaches at the University of Pennsylvania. “Because the way that scientific discovery works is that you don’t know at the beginning what the right answer is going to be. You don’t know what experiments are going to work, what treatments are going to work.”

President Donald Trump is looking to eliminate billions of dollars that support medical research at universities, hospitals and other research centers. His administration plans to reduce the extra funds, known as “indirect” funding, that these institutions receive to support research. The plan could result in a $4 billion drop in funding each year from the National Institutes of Health.

But a federal judge permanently prohibited Trump from restricting NIH funding for university and medical center research, restoring billions in grants amid expected appeals.

Dr. Kaufman said the court order is good news.

“But unfortunately, I don’t think anyone knows what it means or what will happen next,” she said.

It’s not clear how much money researchers in Philadelphia might lose because of the cuts, Kaufman said. She said the surgery department at the University of Pennsylvania has millions of dollars in active research funding from the federal government, which pay for staff salaries, training and public education programs. Any decrease in federal funds will hurt.

“These cuts are a threat to the scientists, scientific trainees, scientific progress and to all of us who whether we know it or not rely on those discoveries,” Kaufman said.

She said that through time, effort and testing, researchers are able to develop prevention strategies that work, and federal funding allows that to happen.

“I’m taking care of a patient in the hospital and I’m prescribing them a medication that we know works for the problem that they have,” Kaufman said.