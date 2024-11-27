Here is what to do to keep families safe from accidental shootings

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Firearms are one of the leading causes of death among children aged 1 to 17, according to a Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions report. Sunny Vespico Jackson, a registered nurse and the injury prevention coordinator at Penn Medicine Trauma Center, cares for patients impacted by gun violence and works to underscore preventative measures.

In the hospital’s trauma unit, Vespico Jackson and her colleagues see cases that range from gunshot injuries on the skin to fatal wounds to the body.

“A lot of the injuries are life altering whether it’s because of the physical injury, but definitely because of the emotional injury and the psychological effects of the injury,” Vespico Jackson said.

Penn Medicine Trauma Center is working to educate the public on gun safes as a preventative measure to curb gun violence, and to encourage keeping firearms locked and out of reach of children. Vespico Jackson believes it is also important to teach children and teens about firearm safety and responsible storage.

Penn Medicine Trauma Center makes gun safety resources available on its website, which emphasizes proper gun storage and handling.

“Parents don’t realize the kids know where the guns are,” Vespico Jackson said in an interview with WHYY News. “So if the guns are locked up, it prevents them from accessing the guns and getting injured or injuring someone else.”

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wonder database shows that approximately 3,500 children died in gun-related incidents in 2022, and firearms remain the top cause of death for children and teens in the U.S. to date.