‘We’re scrambling.’ Delaware gun violence prevention group losing federal funding
Coalition for a Safer Delaware will feel the pinch of federal funding cuts for gun violence intervention and community programs.
Coalition for a Safer Delaware aims to stop gun violence in the state and across the country by building partnerships, educating people about prevention and improving laws. The organization also partners with the Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence, Incorporated, which focuses on making sure Delaware’s gun safety laws are put in place and followed.
But organizers said they are faced with the harsh reality of not having enough money to continue serving the community in this capacity because of federal funding cuts to social service programs.
Traci Manza Murphy, executive director of the coalition, said her organization offers free gun locks to families, educates Delaware communities about safe storage programs, and how to implement lethal violence protective orders, which is Delaware’s version of a red flag law. They also provide support to gun violence survivors and information to help keep Delaware’s school system safe. Murphy had expected to receive up to $400,000 in federal funding. But the group’s spending request was officially canceled.
“We’re scrambling because, frankly, we’re not doing enough to prevent gun violence in our schools, in our communities, in our homes and neighborhoods,” Murphy said. “And so to have this funding be so close and, and these outcomes so close and to have it snatched away is devastating.”
The funding deficit will impact organizations such as DJ’s Alliance, which receives services and resources from the coalition.
Jennifer Antonik, founder and executive director, said the organization is the leading nonprofit in Delaware that supports survivors of suicide loss and provides suicide prevention programs. She said volunteers help run the organization and they rely primarily on donations.
Antonik said she and her three kids started DJ’s Alliance in 2022 after losing her husband to firearm suicide. At that time, she said there weren’t enough state resources to help her cope with this tragedy. Although the community stepped up to help and set up a GoFundMe page, Antonik said that they needed assistance to handle the trauma and grief.
“It’s incredibly tough,” Antonik said. “My children now are 10, 14 and 15, so they’re still very young.”
She said that’s one of the resources her organization provides to those dealing with a suicide loss.
In 2023, Delaware had 145 deaths by suicide, according to the state Division of Forensic Science. Research by Zero Suicide Alliance shows that people who lose a close friend or family member unexpectedly are 65% more likely to attempt suicide if the person died by suicide.
Antonik said Delaware has missed out on federal suicide prevention grants due to the lack of a dedicated state office and restricted access for nonprofits.
She said, however, DJ’s Alliance is working on several legislative bills to address that in Delaware including HB 54 or DJ’s Act which would establish the Office of Suicide Prevention under Delware’s Department of Health and Social Services. Antonik said that Delaware is the only state that does not have a statewide position or office dedicated to suicide prevention.
While anti-violence organizations and local non-profits grapple with federal funding cuts, End Community Violence Now is working with these local groups during this time to find a path forward through the help of philanthropy.
ECVN is a public-private partnership aiming to end the cycle of violence through investments in evidence-based programs, community engagement, education, policy advocacy, and support for local organizations.
Lauren Footman, executive director of ECVN, said she’s concerned that any cuts to gun violence prevention programs and social services could be detrimental to communities in Delaware.
“It’s the perfect storm because in the time when these funding opportunities are being cut, it’s going to be when we actually need the most investment to combat the upticks in violence,” Footman said.
