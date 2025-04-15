From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Coalition for a Safer Delaware aims to stop gun violence in the state and across the country by building partnerships, educating people about prevention and improving laws. The organization also partners with the Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence, Incorporated, which focuses on making sure Delaware’s gun safety laws are put in place and followed.

But organizers said they are faced with the harsh reality of not having enough money to continue serving the community in this capacity because of federal funding cuts to social service programs.

Traci Manza Murphy, executive director of the coalition, said her organization offers free gun locks to families, educates Delaware communities about safe storage programs, and how to implement lethal violence protective orders, which is Delaware’s version of a red flag law. They also provide support to gun violence survivors and information to help keep Delaware’s school system safe. Murphy had expected to receive up to $400,000 in federal funding. But the group’s spending request was officially canceled.

“We’re scrambling because, frankly, we’re not doing enough to prevent gun violence in our schools, in our communities, in our homes and neighborhoods,” Murphy said. “And so to have this funding be so close and, and these outcomes so close and to have it snatched away is devastating.”

The funding deficit will impact organizations such as DJ’s Alliance, which receives services and resources from the coalition.

Jennifer Antonik, founder and executive director, said the organization is the leading nonprofit in Delaware that supports survivors of suicide loss and provides suicide prevention programs. She said volunteers help run the organization and they rely primarily on donations.