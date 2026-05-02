Philadelphia 250

In Philadelphia, a new exhibit shows American independence was not inevitable

The Historical Society of Pennsylvania traces colonists' fractured, decadeslong shift from loyalty to rebellion.

''Paths to Independence: 1765-1787,'' at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, examines the decades before and after the signing of the Declaration of Incependence and the many paths by which loyal British subjects became radical revolutionaries. (Emma Lee/WHYY)(Emma Lee/WHYY)
Philadelphia 250

In Philadelphia, a new exhibit shows American independence was not inevitable

The Historical Society of Pennsylvania traces colonists' fractured, decadeslong shift from loyalty to rebellion.

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The semiquincentennial celebrations that are ramping up for this summer might have some observers believing that on July 4, 1776, a switch was flipped in Philadelphia that suddenly made the colonists independent.

William Ewald, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said the nature of American independence began to be shaped about 10 years before 1776 and would not be realized until about 10 years after.

“If you don’t remember the Stamp Act and the controversies when everybody was still loyal subjects of the king, and if you don’t remember the Constitution at the other end, you’re actually not understanding correctly July Fourth,” he said.

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A broadside addressed to Delaware pilots advises them not to pilot any tea carrying vessels into the harbor and offers a reward for information
A broadside addressed to Delaware pilots advises them not to pilot any tea carrying vessels into the harbor and offers a reward for information. It is signed by the Committee for Tarring and Feathering. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Ewald is co-curator of “Paths to Independence, 1765-1787,” an exhibition at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania that traces the evolution of American colonists from loyal British subjects to radical revolutionaries.

Ewald said the word “paths” in the title was chosen carefully. The journey to independence was hesitant, winding and plural.

“You have got immigrants, you’ve got Quakers, you’ve got loyalists, you’ve got pacifists, you’ve got women, you’ve got Blacks, you’ve got enslaved people, you’ve got freed people. All of those groups reacted very differently to the events of the day,” he said. “You don’t want to reduce the whole thing just to the story of the Declaration of Independence.”

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''Paths to Independence: 1765-1787,'' at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania was curated by President and CEO David Brigham (right) and Bill Ewald, a professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania. The exhibit examines the decades before and after the signing of the Declaration of Incependence and the many paths by which loyal British subjects became radical revolutionaries. (Emma Lee/WHYY)(Emma Lee/WHYY)
''Paths to Independence: 1765-1787,'' at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania was curated by President and CEO David Brigham (right) and Bill Ewald, a professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania. The exhibit examines the decades before and after the signing of the Declaration of Incependence and the many paths by which loyal British subjects became radical revolutionaries. (Emma Lee/WHYY)(Emma Lee/WHYY)

The chronological exhibition starts with the Stamp Act of 1765 when the British Parliament required that all legal documents, newspapers and licenses be printed on stamped and taxed paper from London.

Resistance to the tax was swift and strong among colonists, but Benjamin Franklin, who at the time was living in London as a representative of the colonies, was trying to diplomatically argue against the tax while also appeasing King George III.

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Franklin testified at Parliament that he remained loyal to the king but not necessarily to Parliament, saying the governing body had a right to impose external taxes, but not to tax internal transactions within the colonies.

“It was a somewhat incoherent position that he was taking,” said Ewald. “In the first place, distinguishing between internal and external taxation is really difficult to do. And there were plenty of Americans who said, ‘Look, what we object to is paying taxes. Full stop.’”

Further hedging his bets, Franklin assumed the Stamp Act would be enacted and recommended a friend for the job of collecting Stamp Act taxes in Philadelphia, John Hughes. The law was enacted and later repealed after fierce colonial resistance.

Tax collectors, including Hughes, became the targets of colonists’ anger.

“John Hughes feels the temperature rising in Philadelphia, and he writes to Franklin in London. He says, ‘Ben, you know, things are getting uncomfortable here,’” Historical Society president David Brigham said. “We have the letter that Ben Franklin writes back. He says, ‘John, you’re a loyal subject. Just do your job. Keep your head down. This is all going to blow over.’”

“Franklin is nowhere near ready to sign a Declaration of Independence, in 1766,” he said.

Benjamin Franklin, in London, writes to his friend John Hughes in America in 1765, urging him to remain calm in the face of rebellion against the Stamp Act. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

By 1775, a year before the signing of the Declaration, the colonists were still unsure about separating from the British empire. On July 5, six weeks after the Revolutionary War had already begun with the Battles of Lexington and Concord, congressional delegates sent the Olive Branch Petition to King George, describing themselves as “loyal colonists” seeking a resolution to hostilities.

The very next day, July 6, 1775, the same Congress issued the Declaration of the Causes and Necessity of Taking Up Arms, describing their intention to remain ready to fight.

Both documents were drafted by the same person, delegate John Dickenson, “which must have confused the British a bit when these two things arrived, essentially, simultaneously,” Ewald said.

In reaction to the Stamp Act of 1765, more than 300 merchants and shopkeepers of Philadelphia signed this petition declaring that they would not import taxable goods from Great Britain until the act was repealed. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
In reaction to the Stamp Act of 1765, more than 300 merchants and shopkeepers of Philadelphia signed this petition declaring that they would not import taxable goods from Great Britain until the act was repealed. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The shifting sands of independence trickled down to the children of Philadelphia. “Paths to Independence” includes a handwritten student newspaper from the Friends Latin School, an elite Quaker school for boys. The Students Gazette was a short-lived publication during the British occupation of Philadelphia in 1777-1778 featuring, among other items of interest, jokes at the headmaster’s expense and reporting on schoolyard fights.

The Gazette also featured a story about a fictional republic modeled loosely on what the students were witnessing during the British occupation.

“They’re not directly commenting on the affairs of the Revolution, but they’re obviously paying attention to what the grown-ups are doing,” Brigham said. “You could read between the lines and see that some of them are more militant than their Quaker background would make you expect, others tending towards pacifism. It’s a fascinating glimpse into the way that the Revolution affected young children. You don’t very often see that perspective.”

“Paths to Independence, 1765-1787” opens with a public reception on May 7 and runs until Sept. 18.

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Part of the series

Actors portraying George Washington and his crew on the boat crossing the river, being driven down Broad Street during a parade

Philadelphia 250

The United States is marking its semiquincentennial — or its 250th anniversary — in and around the City of Brotherly Love.

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