Philadelphia 250

Philadelphians rewrite the Declarations of Independence in Mural Arts printmaking project

More than 1,000 people created personal Declarations of Independence, now on view at the Free Library in a major semiquincentennial civic art project.

More than 1,000 prints were made for Philadelphia Mural Arts' project, ''Printmaking by the People.'' Many of them are now on display at the Parkway Central Library, covering the walls of the Heim Center for Cultural and Civic Engagement. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Philadelphia 250

Philadelphians rewrite the Declarations of Independence in Mural Arts printmaking project

More than 1,000 people created personal Declarations of Independence, now on view at the Free Library in a major semiquincentennial civic art project.

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The Declaration of Independence was signed by 56 white male delegates of the Second Continental Congress. Most of them were wealthy landowners. Some of them owned slaves.

But what if everybody could have contributed to the Declaration of Independence?

“It doesn’t really apply anymore. We need something new,” Philadelphia artist Jeannine Baldomero said. “It was a new country when it was written and so many things have fallen out from the last 250 years. We really need to address that disparity.”

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Jeannine Baldomero at the ''Printmaking for the People'' event
Jeannine Baldomero participated in a printmaking workshop for Mural Arts Philadelphia's "Printmaking for the People" project. She believes the Declaration of Independence needs to be updated. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

Baldomero was one of over 1,000 people from all walks of life who participated in “Printmaking for the People,” a project by Mural Arts Philadelphia to engage residents in composing their personal Declarations of Independence and committing them to print. The results are now on view in the Heim Center for Cultural and Civic Engagement of the Free Library of Philadelphia’s Parkway branch.

Program manager Todd Bressi said it is the largest civic engagement project for the semiquincentennial in Philadelphia, and likely the entire country.

“The most fun aspect of this all is when people were done, they made their print and they pulled it off the press and they looked at it,” Bressi said. “I call it the ‘A-Ha’ moment. People said, ‘Ah! I did that. I said that. That’s mine.’”

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Lisa Mittelman at the opening of ''Printmaking for the People''
Lisa Mittelman prints her own version of the Declaration of Independence at the opening of ''Printmaking for the People'' at the Free Library of Philadelphia. (Peter Crimins/WHYY)
Visitors at the opening of ''Printmaking for the People'' event
Visitors to the Parkway Central Branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia screenprint their own version of the Declaration of Independence at the opening of ''Printmaking for the People.'' (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

In 2025, Mural Arts held 35 public workshops around Philadelphia in libraries, schools, recreation centers and art centers to engage in discussions about American liberty and to help city residents express their own ideas about inalienable rights in words or images.

“The were really magical,” Bressi said of the workshops. “You can imagine in almost any community art process people are going to be a little intimidated. Some people don’t think they have something to say. So, part of it is asking people to think and talk and realize they do have something important to say — an idea.”

Bressi said the artist-led workshops used a range of printmaking techniques, including letterpress, screenprint, linocut, gelli and cyanotype.

Prints on display for the Mural Arts' project, ''Printmaking by the People.''
More than 1,000 prints were made for Philadelphia Mural Arts' project, ''Printmaking by the People.'' Many of them are now on display at the Parkway Central Library, covering the walls of the Heim Center for Cultural and Civic Engagement. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Prints on display for the Mural Arts' project, ''Printmaking by the People.''
More than 1,000 prints were made for Philadelphia Mural Arts' project, ''Printmaking by the People.'' Many of them are now on display at the Parkway Central Library, covering the walls of the Heim Center for Cultural and Civic Engagement. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“You don’t know what you can do until somebody gives you the equipment and the encouragement,” participant Penny Hazelton said.

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Most workshops offered prompts to spur a reaction from participants, such as asking them to complete this sentence: “Among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and …”

Many responses added housing, health care, living wages and food as additional inalienable rights. Other concerns were privacy, women’s rights, trans rights and basic kindness.

Free Library curator Suzanna Urminska was struck by how many times people included the word “love.”

“They wanted to talk about love,” she said. “Which I think is so moving given that people are under a great deal of stress right now in a variety of ways, and that they would choose such a simple and straightforward and multigenerational idea.”

Suzanna Urminska poses for photo
Suzanna Urminska, curator of exhibitions at the Free Library of Philadelphia, hung hundreds of prints on the soaring wall of the Heim Center for Cultural and Civic Engagement. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Graphic designer Rhonda Babb selected phrases from the prints to compile into a single poster. She discovered that they fell neatly into the Sustainable Development Goals determined by the United Nations, including no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education and climate action.

Babb’s poster will soon appear at SEPTA bus shelters and rail stations. Mural Arts is looking for a wall on which to produce a large-scale version of the poster.

Prints on display for the Mural Arts' project, ''Printmaking by the People.''
The essense of the ''Printmaking by the People'' project has been distilled into a single image by printmaker Rhonda Babb. Poster-sides versions will be displayed on SEPTA and Mural Arts is seeking a suitable wall for a mural version. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“This exhibition has the answer to really profound questions that we’re all asking ourselves in today’s world,” said Mural Arts executive director Jane Golden. “You will see hundreds of posters by Philadelphians of all ages, each one building on the legacy of the original signatories and reimagining a vision for the future.”

“Printmaking for the People” will be on view at the Free Library through August.

  • Penny Hazelton at the ''Printmaking for the People'' event
    Penny Hazelton composed a personal Declaration of Independence during a printmaking workshop as part of ''Printmaking for the People,'' on view at the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway branch. ''You don't even know that you can do until somebody gives you the equipment and the encouragement,'' she said. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
  • Lisa Mittelman at the opening of the ''Printmaking for the People'' event
    Lisa Mittelman came to the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway branch for the opening of ''Printmaking for the People,'' where she printed her personal Declaration of Independence. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
  • Members of Southeast by Southeast at the ''Printmaking for the People'' exhibition
    A group of women who are part of Southeast by Southeast, a language and art club for immigrant and refugee families co-founded by Shira Walinsky (left) under Mural Arts Philadelphia, look for their prints in the ''Printmaking for the People'' exhibition at the Free Library of Philadelphia. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
  • Todd Bressi poses for photo
    Todd Bressi of Mural Arts Philadelphia helped design and curate ''Printmaking by the People,'' a massive public art and community engagement project that saw more than 1,000 works created at 35 locations across the city. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Ava Haitz poses for photo
    As project coordinator for ''Printmaking by the People,'' Ava Haitz led workshops throughout the city where participants were asked to make their own declarations of independence. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Prints on display for the Mural Arts' project, ''Printmaking by the People.''
    Selections from Philadelphia Mural Arts' project, ''Printmaking by the People'' are now on display at the Parkway Central Library, covering the walls of the Heim Center for Cultural and Civic Engagement. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

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Part of the series

Actors portraying George Washington and his crew on the boat crossing the river, being driven down Broad Street during a parade

Philadelphia 250

The United States is marking its semiquincentennial — or its 250th anniversary — in and around the City of Brotherly Love.

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