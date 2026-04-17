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The Declaration of Independence was signed by 56 white male delegates of the Second Continental Congress. Most of them were wealthy landowners. Some of them owned slaves.

But what if everybody could have contributed to the Declaration of Independence?

“It doesn’t really apply anymore. We need something new,” Philadelphia artist Jeannine Baldomero said. “It was a new country when it was written and so many things have fallen out from the last 250 years. We really need to address that disparity.”