In Philly, artists are using ‘Radical Americana’ to challenge patriotic nostalgia

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“Join, or Die” reads one of the most iconic Revolutionary-era political cartoons, published by Benjamin Franklin.

Jennifer Zwilling of Philadelphia’s Clay Studio has her own take on it.

“I like to say: Unify and amplify,” she said.

Zwilling and The Clay Studio have spearheaded “Radical Americana,” rallying 24 arts organizations and historic sites to present 25 exhibitions of work by 45 artists responding to American craft heritage.

The exhibitions, spanning Philadelphia’s downtown to its outer neighborhoods and surrounding counties, have staggered openings running from March through May and continuing through the summer months as the region celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Two years ago, Zwilling felt an urgency to pull together a wide swath of partners in the semiquincentennial year because she was not seeing significant municipal civic projects taking shape for the celebration, she said.

“We in the art world know how impactful 1976 and the bicentennial were with refurbishing of historic houses and infrastructure projects and so much attention to Philadelphia’s arts and culture,” she said. “We didn’t see that coming from the city government or the federal government, and we didn’t see any way to convene us happening. So we decided to do it ourselves.”