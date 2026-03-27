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In honor of the United States’ 250th birthday, Andalusia Historic House, Gardens & Arboretum in Bucks County is kicking off its season March 30 by featuring new artwork and an exhibition that dives deep into the Biddle family’s role in the Revolutionary War.

The family history spans all sides and aspects of the era — from a young captain dying in a ship explosion, to one brother exiled to Nova Scotia for his loyalties to the British, to newlyweds camping out together at Valley Forge in the winter of 1778.

The exhibition, “Revolutionary Family: The Biddles and American Independence,” explores some of the “behind-the-scenes” efforts of the war, said John Vick, executive director of the Andalusia Foundation.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that those less heroic tasks are an important part of history, as well,” he said. “And then I think looking at the revolution through the lens of family dynamic can make it more engaging or more approachable.”