Violence prevention efforts were front and center at Delaware State University this week as End Community Violence Now hosted its first Community Violence Intervention Summit. The event at the university’s Dover campus gathered state and national leaders to celebrate progress and to share research, lived experiences and strategies to end community violence.

“We believe in a collective impact approach to addressing gun violence, particularly community violence,” said Lauren Footman, executive director of End Community Violence Now. “Our role is to not only coordinate our community violence organizations, but to ensure that they have the financial resources and the capacity-building resources to reduce gun violence across the state of Delaware.”

The summit began with a presentation from the Delaware Division of Public Health, revealing data that underscored both progress and ongoing challenges. Delaware ranked 39th in the nation for firearm deaths in 2023, with 124 deaths reported. The state ranked 28th in homicides, recording 55 deaths that year — a decrease from 64 in 2022. But suicide-related deaths rose: Delaware ranked 42nd nationwide, with 144 suicides in 2023, an increase from 130 in 2022.

“For communities of color … there is disproportionate impact of suicide prevention,” Footman said. “Suicide is one of the leading causes of gun violence in the state of Delaware.”

Despite those numbers, Footman’s group continues to lead coordination efforts on violence prevention across the state, including initiatives tied to the Group Violence Intervention strategy, an approach that’s already producing measurable results, particularly in the town of Laurel.

“In Wilmington, we have seen historic declines to prepandemic levels,” Footman said. “In Laurel, there’s been no reported homicides or shootings in 2025, and that’s where we’ve had targeted intervention and coordination.”

The organization hopes to see the intervention strategy expanded into more parts of the state.

“We are looking forward to when the state of Delaware fully expands GVI to Sussex County because it has been so helpful in the Laurel pilot,” she said.