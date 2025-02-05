From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Shortly after his inauguration, President Donald Trump disbanded the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, taking its website offline.

Pennsylvania officials and advocacy groups say they are aware of the shutdown, but their work will continue.

“I think there are a lot of moving pieces around funding in this space right now in the Trump administration,” Lt. Gov. Austin Davis told WHYY News. “But we are committed to these principles and working to prevent violent crime in Pennsylvania. We’re going to continue to make sure young people have safe spaces that they can call their own.”

WHYY News contacted the White House, but officials could not be reached for comment. The impact of the shutdown remains unclear.

The Pennsylvania Office of Gun Violence Prevention, created in 2019, brought state agencies together to reduce gun deaths, injuries and crime through evidence-based practices and new violence prevention initiatives.

In a typical year, 1,783 deaths occur because of gun violence in Pennsylvania, according to Everytown for Gun Safety. The state has the 32nd-highest rate of gun deaths in the country.

According to the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at John Hopkins University, Pennsylvania experienced a 32% increase in gun violence fatalities from 2013 to 2022. In 2022, the state ranked 15th in the country in gun homicides.

Last year, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order to update and re-establish the agency within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to provide funding for staff members. It’s currently under the leadership of the lieutenant governor.

Davis said the commonwealth will continue to try and partner with the federal government wherever they can.

“This is our priority,” he said.