On Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks before signing an executive order directing federal agencies to minimize the trauma of school shooter drills.

Most schools are currently using drills to prepare for an active shooter situation.

Despite the tedious process, senior White House officials say there is very limited research on how to design and deploy these drills to maximize their effectiveness and limit any collateral harms they may cause.

“We have a responsibility to protect the physical, mental, and emotional well being of our youth,“ said Gregory Jackson, the deputy director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention during an interview with WHYY.

Parents, students and educators have expressed concerns about the trauma caused by some approaches to these drills.

When asked how the office plans to minimize those drills, Jackson said, “We have to really think about is it really necessary to have fake blood? Is it really necessary to have gunshot sounds or actors in certain cases that are moving around with actual firearms at times.”