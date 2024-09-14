What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

A week after her presidential debate with former President Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Philadelphia on Tuesday for an in-person panel discussion at WHYY, hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists. This event will feature an interview between Vice President Harris and NABJ member journalists.

NABJ also hosted former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump for a similar event at its annual convention in Chicago last month, during which he questioned Harris’ race. Like that event, the conversation with Harris will be streamed live on NABJ’s social media and fact-checked in real-time by PolitiFact with the hashtag #NABJFactCheck.

Bill Marrazzo, Chief Executive Officer and President of WHYY, Inc., told WHYY News, “It is an honor for WHYY to be a participant in this important process.”

“WHYY welcomes the chance to support NABJ’s goal to ensure that its membership, as well as the general public, hears from both presidential candidates in advance of the November election,” Marrazzo said. “Both WHYY and NABJ are focused on informing the electorate while maintaining neutrality about the election.”

This will be Harris’ 13th visit to Pennsylvania this year, with her last visit to the Philadelphia area being for her presidential debate with Donald Trump just across the street from WHYY at The National Constitution Center. The press release announcing the event calls Philadelphia “a city deeply tied to NABJ’s legacy.” Several members of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists were among the 44 journalists who met in Washington, D.C., to form NABJ in 1975. Today, NABJ’s affiliate chapter in Philadelphia is NABJ-Philly.

The Harris event is open to NABJ members, with journalism and communications students from local HBCUs also being invited. It will not be open to the public.