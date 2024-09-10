LIVE • Updated 3 hours ago
Election 2024 updates: Harris and Trump to debate in Philly; Delaware primary voters head to the polls
Follow along for live special coverage on the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, as well as Delaware’s primary.
What you need to know
- Harris and Trump will face off in a presidential debate tonight at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center
- Hefty security measures and road closures are in effect. Here’s what to know
- Here’s what to watch for and how to watch the debate, which kicks off at 9 p.m.
- Tuesday is also Delaware’s primary Election Day. Here’s what voters need to know, from vote-by-mail FAQs to who’s on the ballot
- Follow WHYY’s special coverage on WHYY.org, the WHYY App and WHYY-FM
Election 2024 dispatches
-
Harris and Trump debate in Philly tonight. Here’s what to know
Updated 4 hours ago
-
Listen to WHYY’s live coverage of the Harris-Trump debate
Updated 3 hours ago
-
Delaware voters are heading to the polls
Updated 3 hours ago
-
Road closures and parking restrictions are in effect in Philly for the debate
Updated 3 hours ago
The presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris happens Tuesday at 9 p.m., but the hefty security measures and road closures around the National Constitution Center that will come with it have already begun. And things will get worse before they get better Wednesday morning.
By early Tuesday morning, street closures will be in effect from Arch to Market streets, between 4th and 7th Streets, with Arch and Race streets completely closed off. The 6th Street exit of I-676 eastbound will also be closed. Cars and pedestrians will be allowed on 4th Street and Market Street. I-676 westbound is expected to remain open, but may close if deemed necessary. These closures will remain in effect until early Wednesday.
People who work in what city officials call the “secure zone” will need to pass through a checkpoint at 7th and Arch streets on Tuesday. Many businesses have told employees to work remotely, if possible, that day.
The eastbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge from I-676 into New Jersey will be shut down from 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. As of now, the westbound lanes will remain open.
Delays, detours or changes to SEPTA have not been announced yet, but will be available on the transit agency’s Alert & Advisory webpage and social media.
Further information about road closures will be published on the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, City of Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Police Department’s social media pages.
You can also sign up for free ReadyPhiladelphia alerts by texting READYPHILA to 888-777.
» READ MORE: What will be closed — and when — for Tuesday’s presidential debate in Philly
Delaware voters are heading to the polls to cast ballots in the state’s 2024 primary election. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Reporters from WHYY News are following each of the major campaigns — including the race for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat, the race to replace John Carney as the state’s next governor and the race for Wilmington mayor.
As Election Day unfolds, follow WHYY News’ live special coverage on WHYY.org, the WHYY App and WHYY-FM.
Your voter game plan
- Have questions about the election? Our 2024 voter hub has the answers
- Looking for voter info? Here’s WHYY News’ Delaware voter guide
- Here’s what to expect from the First State’s primaries
- Want to learn more about the candidates? Here’s who’s running
- Eager for results? Follow along with WHYY as votes are tallied this evening
Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump will debate each other for the first time tonight at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center.
WHYY News and NPR will offer live special coverage, including live updates online.
The ABC News Presidential Debate will air at 9 p.m. ET for 90 minutes.
Viewers can watch a live stream via WHYY.org or the WHYY App, or listen live via WHYY-FM.
This story originally appeared on NPR.
Vice President Harris will face off against former President Donald Trump Tuesday for the first time since becoming the Democratic nominee.
The playing field is different than it was two months ago when President Biden’s dismal debate performance spurred a wave of concern over his ability to defeat Trump, the Republican nominee.
Since then, a lot has happened. Trump survived an assassination attempt, he accepted the GOP presidential nomination, Biden dropped out of the race and Harris then took over and clinched the Democratic party’s nomination.
Harris has since made up the ground Biden lost in swing state polls and now stands virtually tied with Trump. Despite a groundswell of support and reportedly record-breakingfundraising amounts, her campaign’s honeymoon phase is likely to end, especially as Trump and Republicans look to ramp up attacks.
Here’s what you need to know about this second debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle.
When and how to watch
The event will air at 9 p.m. ET for 90 minutes from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis are slated to moderate the debate, which will be broadcast by the network and streamed on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.
Follow WHYY News’ and NPR’s liveblog for the latest updates, analysis, fact-checking and color; listen to and watch NPR’s special coverage of the ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast on many public radio stations, including WHYY-FM. Viwers can also watch live coverage on WHYY.org and WHYY-TV.
What are the rules for the debate?
The debate rules echo those agreed on for the June matchup. That means microphones will once again be muted unless a candidate is speaking, something the Harris team asked to change for this debate.
It’s a rule initially proposed by the Biden campaign ahead of the first debate and was largely seen as a potential shake-up to Trump’s typical debate style. Instead, it ended up benefiting the former president, who has a history of interrupting in these settings to the point of his campaign’s detriment. Instead, the technical change helped Trump appear more controlled.
Harris’ campaign told ABC that Harris would be disadvantaged by the muted mics because it would shield Trump from direct exchanges — but said that it would agree to the terms lest Trump drop out of the debate altogether.
A campaign official, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe private negotiations, said that a pool would be on hand to hear what the candidates are saying into muted microphones — and that if there is “significant crosstalk,” the network may unmute both microphones. The moderator will warn candidates to stop frequent interruptions, the official said. “Our understanding of these things helped inform our decision to accept muted mics,” the official said.
There will be no audience and candidates will not be permitted to question each other directly. In addition, neither will be allowed to bring pre-written notes or props onto the debate stage.
What to watch for
Harris has mostly campaigned from the trail in her brief time as a presidential contender — excluding a single sit-down interview with CNN at the end of August. She has also struggled in the past with unscripted moments as vice president, which will put the spotlight on her ability to perform in a debate while also laying out some of her platform and going on the offensive against Trump.
Harris has been putting an emphasis on protecting reproductive rights while campaigning, and she’s likely to address it Tuesday night. Leading up to the debate, the Harris-Walz campaign launched its “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom” bus tour, pledging to make 50 stops in key states around the issues of abortion, IVF and reproductive rights.
Trump’s stance on this issue has been muddy. He’s made comments on abortion that appear to clash with some of his past views and statements while president. Recently, he acknowledged that Florida’s six-week ban was too restrictive, then clarified shortly after that he would not support the state’s upcoming ballot measure that, if passed, would safeguard access to abortions up until fetal viability.
Trump is likely to link Harris to Biden’s handling of the economy and immigration, two areas where Republicans have heavily criticized the White House. He may also highlight aspects of her political record, including her past support for decriminalizing border crossings and banning fracking — two policies she backed during her 2020 presidential bid and has since pivoted on.
On the other hand, Harris has repeatedly tied Trump’s platform to Project 2025, a 900-page set of policy proposals for a potential second term put forward by a conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation. Trump has tried to distance himself from the plan — which includes further restrictions on abortion access among a slew of moves that would increase executive power.
Tuesday’s matchup also poses new stakes for Trump: He’s facing a very different opponent.
In the aftermath of the June debate, the former president’s mistakes weren’t a focus, largely because of Biden’s more noticeably poor performance. That said, Trump by no means had a perfect night, repeatedly highlighting false and misleading information. So this time, as NPR’s Domenico Montanaro pointed out, “If Harris has a solid debate, the focus could be on Trump in a way he doesn’t want.”
What’s next?
Vice presidential candidates Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Republican Sen. JD Vance will face off on Oct. 1 in a debate hosted by CBS News. The two hold similar roles in their respective campaigns: to appeal to voters in the “Blue Wall” states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin this fall.
It’s unclear whether Harris and Trump will debate a second time. No additional dates have been formally announced.
NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith contributed reporting.