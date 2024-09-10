The presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris happens Tuesday at 9 p.m., but the hefty security measures and road closures around the National Constitution Center that will come with it have already begun. And things will get worse before they get better Wednesday morning.

By early Tuesday morning, street closures will be in effect from Arch to Market streets, between 4th and 7th Streets, with Arch and Race streets completely closed off. The 6th Street exit of I-676 eastbound will also be closed. Cars and pedestrians will be allowed on 4th Street and Market Street. I-676 westbound is expected to remain open, but may close if deemed necessary. These closures will remain in effect until early Wednesday.

People who work in what city officials call the “secure zone” will need to pass through a checkpoint at 7th and Arch streets on Tuesday. Many businesses have told employees to work remotely, if possible, that day.

The eastbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge from I-676 into New Jersey will be shut down from 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. As of now, the westbound lanes will remain open.

Delays, detours or changes to SEPTA have not been announced yet, but will be available on the transit agency’s Alert & Advisory webpage and social media.

Further information about road closures will be published on the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, City of Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Police Department’s social media pages.

You can also sign up for free ReadyPhiladelphia alerts by texting READYPHILA to 888-777.

