The Delaware Supreme Court struck down a lower court ruling Friday that barred early voting and permanent absentee voting in the state.

In a 5-0 ruling, the state’s top court ruled that the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue. Public Interest Legal Foundation filed a lawsuit in 2022 against the state elections commissioner and Department of Elections on behalf of an inspector of elections and Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker, a Republican.

The court decided that because the plaintiffs could not prove they would be harmed by the laws, it did not have to rule on the merits of the case.

Lawmakers passed a law in 2019 that allowed 10 days of early voting beginning in 2022. The permanent absentee law was approved in 2010.

The Superior Court ruling sided with Hocker and the foundation earlier this year, striking down early voting and permanent absentee voting laws. The Delaware Department of Justice appealed the decision for the state.

“This is your most fundamental right, and I promised never to stop fighting for it,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the court for its ruling and for agreeing to hear this case on an expedited basis so that Delawareans know their rights going into the September and November elections.”