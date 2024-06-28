Delaware Supreme Court restores access to early voting, permanent absentee voting
The Delaware Supreme Court heard the case on an expedited basis ahead of the state’s September primary election.
The Delaware Supreme Court struck down a lower court ruling Friday that barred early voting and permanent absentee voting in the state.
In a 5-0 ruling, the state’s top court ruled that the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue. Public Interest Legal Foundation filed a lawsuit in 2022 against the state elections commissioner and Department of Elections on behalf of an inspector of elections and Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker, a Republican.
The court decided that because the plaintiffs could not prove they would be harmed by the laws, it did not have to rule on the merits of the case.
Lawmakers passed a law in 2019 that allowed 10 days of early voting beginning in 2022. The permanent absentee law was approved in 2010.
The Superior Court ruling sided with Hocker and the foundation earlier this year, striking down early voting and permanent absentee voting laws. The Delaware Department of Justice appealed the decision for the state.
“This is your most fundamental right, and I promised never to stop fighting for it,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the court for its ruling and for agreeing to hear this case on an expedited basis so that Delawareans know their rights going into the September and November elections.”
Delaware Supreme Court justices heard arguments in the case earlier this month.
Former judge and chair of the Delaware Republican Party Jane Brady argued the case on behalf of Hocker and the elections inspector. She said the state’s constitution specifies only one day that the election can be held, making early voting unconstitutional. She also argued that the language in the constitution requires voters to apply for an absentee ballot for each election.
“We claim that the statutes on their face are unconstitutional. They don’t comply with the language in the constitution,” she said. “Clearly, the drafters intended to address two issues: the time of the election and the manner of the election.”
Former U.S. Solicitor Donald Verrilli, representing the state, countered by arguing that both permanent absentee and early voting are employed in many other states across the U.S. and are consistent with Delaware’s Constitution and within the power of lawmakers to enact.
“Article Five, Section One [of the state constitution] provides an express delegation to the General Assembly to prescribe the means, methods and instruments of election to further a whole set of important goals,” he said. “That seems to me to be a structural indication that the Legislature has broad power here to set the means and methods of elections.”
