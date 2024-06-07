What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Delaware’s top court could soon decide whether Delawareans will be able to cast early ballots or request permanent absentee status in elections later this year.

The state’s Supreme Court heard arguments this week on whether early voting and permanent absentee voting violates the state’s constitution. Lawmakers passed a law in 2019 that allowed 10 days of early voting beginning in 2022. The permanent absentee law was approved in 2010.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation sued the state elections commissioner and Department of Elections in 2022 on behalf of an inspector of elections and Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker, a Republican.

Superior Court sided with Hocker and the foundation earlier this year, striking down early voting and permanent absentee voting laws. The Delaware Department of Justice appealed the decision for the state.