What to know ahead of Delaware’s 2024 presidential and state primary elections
Delaware’s presidential primary election is Tuesday, April 2. Here’s what you should know beforehand, from election deadlines to who’s on the ballot.
What are the deadlines I need to know?
Below are deadlines specific to voting in Delaware’s presidential primary:
- Voter registration: Saturday, March 9
- NOTE: Uniformed service members and civilians living overseas must register to vote by Monday, March 18
- Absentee/mail ballot request: Thursday, March 28
- Absentee/mail ballot return: By 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2 (postmarks do not count)
- Early voting: Wednesday, March 20 – Saturday, March 30
- NOTE: Excludes Friday, March 29 for Good Friday
Below are deadlines specific to voting in Delaware’s state primary:
- Voter registration
- In person: Saturday, Aug. 17
- By mail: Postmarked by Saturday, Aug. 17
- Absentee/mail ballot request
- In person: Monday, Sept. 9
- By mail: Received by Monday, Sept. 9
- Online: Monday, Sep. 9
- Absentee/mail ballot return
- In-person: Tuesday, Sept. 10
- By mail: Received by Tuesday, Sept. 10
Who votes in Delaware’s presidential primary?
The Republican Party will be the only party with a 2024 presidential primary election.
Since only one candidate filed to appear on Delaware’s 2024 Democratic presidential primary ballot, no Democratic presidential primary election will be held.
What does a ‘closed primary’ mean?
Delaware has a closed primary system, which means that only Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees to run in the general election.
The deadline for voters to change their political party affiliation for Delaware’s presidential primary has passed, but voters who are automatically registered to vote at the DMV by Saturday, March 9 and who registered as “No Party-AVR” may change their political party affiliation up to and including on Tuesday, April 2.
Can I still register to vote?
The voter registration deadline for Delaware’s presidential primary has passed. Delawareans can register to vote online.
Who can register to vote?
Anyone can register to vote, so long as they will have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, are a resident of Delaware and are going to be at least 18 on or before Election Day.
Anyone convicted of a felony and who has completed their sentence can vote as long as they were not convicted of a “disqualifying felony.” Disqualifying felonies include murder or manslaughter (except vehicular homicide); any felony constituting an offense against a public administration involving bribery or improper influence or abuse of office; or any felony constituting a sexual offense.
Can I still apply for an absentee ballot?
Absentee ballot applications must be received by Thursday, March 28.
Can I vote early in person?
Early voting will take place at multiple locations from Wednesday, March 20 through Saturday, March 30 (with the exception of Friday, March 29; early voting will not be accessible due to the Good Friday holiday.)
From Wednesday, March 20 through Sunday, March 24, early voting will take place from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. On Monday, March 25 through Thursday, March 28, and on Saturday, March 30, early voting will take place from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.
New Castle County
- Claymont Community Center, 3301 Green St., Claymont, DE 19703
- Delaware Association of Police (DAP), 2201 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE 19805
- Department of Elections Warehouse, 220 Lisa Dr., New Castle, DE 19720
- Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Rd., Newark, DE 19711
- Police Athletic League (PAL), 3707 N. Market St., Wilmington, DE 19802
- Smyrna Rest Area, 5500 Dupont Pkwy., Smyrna, DE 19977
Kent County
- BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge, 200 S. Saulsbury Rd., Dover, DE 19904
- Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901
- Frederica Senior Center, 216 Market St., Frederica, DE 19946
- Harrington Parks & Recreation, 114 E. Liberty St., Harrington, DE 19952
Sussex County
- American Legion Post 28 – Millsboro, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966
- Department of Elections Warehouse, Georgetown, 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947
- Department of Elections Warehouse, Seaford, 200 Allen St., Seaford, DE 19973
- Ellendale Fire Hall, 302 Main St., Ellendale, DE 19941
- Laurel Fire Hall, 205 W. 10th St., Laurel, DE 19956
- Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958
- Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Dr., Millville, DE 19967
- Roxana Fire Hall, 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945
When must absentee ballots be received?
Completed absentee ballots must be received by the elections office for your county by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.
How will I know if my absentee ballot was processed?
Voters can check the status of their absentee ballots online.
What if I want to vote in person?
Delawareans who would prefer to vote the old-fashioned way can do so in person on Election Day at the polls, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling places online.
Where is my polling place?
Voters can find their polling places online.
What if I received an absentee ballot but want to vote in person?
Voters who receive absentee or mail ballots can opt to vote in person on Election Day. To do so, voters must bring their ballots and the pre-addressed outer return envelopes to be voided. After they surrender their ballots and envelopes and sign a declaration, they can vote using a regular ballot.
What happens if I request an absentee ballot and don’t receive it?
Voters who request a mail ballot but don’t receive it, or don’t have it to surrender, may vote by provisional ballot at their polling places. The provisional ballots will be reviewed by the county board of elections post-Election Day to determine whether they will be counted.
Who is on the ballot?
President
- Republican
-
- Donald Trump
- Nikki Haley (though Haley dropped out, she will still appear on the ballot)
Since only one candidate filed to appear on Delaware’s 2024 Democratic presidential primary ballot, no Democratic presidential primary election will be held.
NOTE: The candidates below will only appear on the ballot for Delaware’s state primary election, which will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10.
U.S. Senate
- Democrat
- Pamela Brown
- Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Republican
- Eric Hansen
- William Taylor
U.S. House
- Democrat
- Curtis Aiken
- Alexander Geise
- Sarah McBride
- Eugene Young
- Republican
- Donyale Hall
Governor
- Democrat
State executive
- Lieutenant governor
- Democrat
- Debbie Harrington
- David Lamar Williams Jr.
- Democrat
- Insurance commissioner
- Democrat
- Kayode Abegunde
- Democrat
Delaware voter info & resources
