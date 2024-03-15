What are the deadlines I need to know?

Below are deadlines specific to voting in Delaware’s presidential primary:

Voter registration: Saturday, March 9 NOTE: Uniformed service members and civilians living overseas must register to vote by Monday, March 18

Absentee/mail ballot request: Thursday, March 28

Absentee/mail ballot return: By 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2 (postmarks do not count)

Early voting: Wednesday, March 20 – Saturday, March 30 NOTE: Excludes Friday, March 29 for Good Friday



Below are deadlines specific to voting in Delaware’s state primary:

Voter registration In person: Saturday, Aug. 17 By mail: Postmarked by Saturday, Aug. 17

Absentee/mail ballot request In person: Monday, Sept. 9 By mail: Received by Monday, Sept. 9 Online: Monday, Sep. 9

Absentee/mail ballot return In-person: Tuesday, Sept. 10 By mail: Received by Tuesday, Sept. 10



Who votes in Delaware’s presidential primary?

The Republican Party will be the only party with a 2024 presidential primary election.

Since only one candidate filed to appear on Delaware’s 2024 Democratic presidential primary ballot, no Democratic presidential primary election will be held.

What does a ‘closed primary’ mean?

Delaware has a closed primary system, which means that only Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees to run in the general election.

The deadline for voters to change their political party affiliation for Delaware’s presidential primary has passed, but voters who are automatically registered to vote at the DMV by Saturday, March 9 and who registered as “No Party-AVR” may change their political party affiliation up to and including on Tuesday, April 2.

Can I still register to vote?

The voter registration deadline for Delaware’s presidential primary has passed. Delawareans can register to vote online.

Who can register to vote?

Anyone can register to vote, so long as they will have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, are a resident of Delaware and are going to be at least 18 on or before Election Day.

Anyone convicted of a felony and who has completed their sentence can vote as long as they were not convicted of a “disqualifying felony.” Disqualifying felonies include murder or manslaughter (except vehicular homicide); any felony constituting an offense against a public administration involving bribery or improper influence or abuse of office; or any felony constituting a sexual offense.