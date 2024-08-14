What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

A multitude of statewide and local primary races will be decided Tuesday, Sept. 10 in Delaware, setting the stage for the Nov. 5 general election, when voters will elect a new governor, lieutenant governor, Wilmington mayor and two members of Congress.

So here’s a quick guide to who is on the ballot in the primary election, and if applicable, the elective office they currently hold.