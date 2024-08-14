These candidates are on the ballot for Delaware’s Sept. 10 primary election
There are contested races for Congress, governor, Wilmington mayor and several other offices. Winners get their party’s spot in the Nov. 5 general election.
A multitude of statewide and local primary races will be decided Tuesday, Sept. 10 in Delaware, setting the stage for the Nov. 5 general election, when voters will elect a new governor, lieutenant governor, Wilmington mayor and two members of Congress.
So here’s a quick guide to who is on the ballot in the primary election, and if applicable, the elective office they currently hold.
U.S. representative
- Democratic Party
- Sen. Sarah McBride
- Earl Cooper
- Elias Weir
- Republican Party
- Donyale Hall
- John J. Whalen III
Governor
- Democratic Party
- Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long
- New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer
- Collin O’Mara
- Republican Party
- House Minority Leader Mike Ramone
- Jerry Price
- Bobby Williamson
Lieutenant governor
- Democratic Party
Insurance commissioner
- Democratic Party
- Incumbent Trinidad Navarro
- Kayode Abegunde
Wilmington mayor
- Democratic Party
New Castle County executive
- Democratic Party
- County Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle
- Marcus Henry
State Senate
-
District 18
- Republican Party
- Incumbent Dave Wilson
- Robert “Bob” Reed
- Republican Party
State House of Representatives
Wilmington City Council
New Castle County Council
Kent County Register of Wills
- Republican Party
- Colin Bonini
- Susanne Whitney
Kent County Levy Court
-
District 5
- Democratic Party
- Incumbent George Jody Sweeney
- Susan Lanyon
- Democratic Party
Sussex County Council
Registration deadline, other important dates
While Delaware’s primary election won’t take place for nearly a month, the deadline to register to vote if you are not yet registered is this Saturday, Aug. 17.
The registration deadline isn’t until Aug. 26, however, for uniformed service members and citizens living outside the United States.
Early in-person voting will take place at these locations from Aug. 28 to 31, and Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sept. 4 to 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The last day to submit a request for a primary election absentee ballot to be mailed is Sept. 6.
The deadline for the state Department of Elections to issue absentee ballots for the primary election is Sept. 9 at noon.
Absentee ballots must be received by the Department of Elections by Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. to be counted.
