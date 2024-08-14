Elections 2024

These candidates are on the ballot for Delaware’s Sept. 10 primary election

There are contested races for Congress, governor, Wilmington mayor and several other offices. Winners get their party’s spot in the Nov. 5 general election.

Voters outside of a building

File photo: Voters head to the polls at Claymont Elementary in Claymont, Del., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jason Minto)

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

A multitude of statewide and local primary races will be decided Tuesday, Sept. 10 in Delaware, setting the stage for the Nov. 5 general election, when voters will elect a new governor, lieutenant governor, Wilmington mayor and two members of Congress.

So here’s a quick guide to who is on the ballot in the primary election, and if applicable, the elective office they currently hold.

Jump to a section

U.S. representative

Governor

Lieutenant governor

Insurance commissioner

Wilmington mayor

New Castle County executive

State Senate

  • District 18

    • Republican Party
      • Incumbent Dave Wilson
      • Robert “Bob” Reed

State House of Representatives

Wilmington City Council

New Castle County Council

Kent County Register of Wills

  • Republican Party
    • Colin Bonini
    • Susanne Whitney

Kent County Levy Court

  • District 5

    • Democratic Party
      • Incumbent George Jody Sweeney
      • Susan Lanyon

Sussex County Council

Registration deadline, other important dates

While Delaware’s primary election won’t take place for nearly a month, the deadline to register to vote if you are not yet registered is this Saturday, Aug. 17.

The registration deadline isn’t until Aug. 26, however, for uniformed service members and citizens living outside the United States.

Early in-person voting will take place at these locations from Aug. 28 to 31, and Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sept. 4 to 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The last day to submit a request for a primary election absentee ballot to be mailed is Sept. 6.

The deadline for the state Department of Elections to issue absentee ballots for the primary election is Sept. 9 at noon.

Absentee ballots must be received by the Department of Elections by Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. to be counted.

