From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dave Lawson knows what it’s like to take on Democrats.

The Republican former state trooper and Vietnam veteran did just that in 2010.

That year, he was a political newcomer but defeated state Sen. Nancy Cook, the powerful chair of the Joint Finance Committee, for the western Kent County seat she had held for 36 years.

Ever since, Lawson has had a stranglehold on the seat that stretches from Smyrna to Harrington, and has been a consistent conservative voice in the Senate. He usually wins re-election without a GOP primary foe or a general election Democrat opponent on the ballot.

Now in office for 14 years, Lawson says he’s grown increasingly dismayed by the state of Delaware Republicans.

So Lawson is running to become the state GOP chair. He’s facing incumbent Julianne Murray, who won the two-year unpaid post in 2023. Murray is a lawyer and former candidate for governor (2020) and attorney general (2022).

“I’m running because I’m tired of losing. We’ve gone backwards and backwards,” the 78-year-old Lawson said last week.

The election results have been crushing for Delaware Republicans in recent years.

Since 2018, Republicans haven’t held a single one of the nine statewide offices, and in November, lost all five up for grabs, including governor and two congressional seats, by at least 10 points.

Down the ballot, Democrats also reign, with a 15-6 margin in the state Senate and 27-14 in the House. Dems also won the 2024 races for Wilmington mayor and New Castle County executive with no Republican opponent.

On Election Night, Murray didn’t try to sugarcoat the results. “We are the third party in this state,’’ she said, acknowledging the newest harsh reality underpinning all the losses.

For more than a decade, Democrats have held a nearly two-to-one voter registration advantage over the GOP for more than a decade. But now — for the first time — Delaware has fewer Republicans (209,400) than people who are unaffiliated or registered to a minor party (234,300). There are 353,000 Democrats.

Lawson thinks he can begin the process of reversing those devastating results, while Murray thinks she’s already begun doing so.

But only one can be at the helm. And on June 7, during the state GOP’s annual convention, the party’s 341 regional delegates will vote. Until then, Murray and Lawson will be stumping for votes.