With major cuts to SEPTA’s bus and train service looming next month, riders are concerned about the loss of service they rely on.

Janis Tosto of Germantown said she’s worried about how she’ll get around if there isn’t a major injection of funding from Pennsylvania lawmakers. She pointed out warnings on SEPTA’s website about the routes she cares about among others.

“It’s really scary checking your alerts and seeing these advisories,” Tosto said. “This one is the K line which I use a lot and the advisory is saying that service is going to be reduced by 20% on Route K on Aug. 24, 2025, if new state funding is not approved … I also used Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail. I’ve seen the advisory for that.”

This isn’t the first time the transit agency has proposed cuts to service and fare increases because of a lack of state funding. SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said the agency has to approve a balanced budget, which has forced planners to come up with a proposal that is not good for anyone.

“If the funding is not there, we don’t see an alternative but to go ahead with those cuts to start, and that would be to start on Aug. 24,” Busch said. The cuts would eliminate 20% of service across the board, including the end of three dozen bus lines. “Then, we would have an additional cut on Jan. 1 that would eliminate five Regional Rail lines and cut all rail service at 9:00 p.m. And then overall between those two cuts, it’s nearly half of all service is eliminated,” Busch said.