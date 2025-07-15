From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

About 75 people visited Philadelphia City Council chambers during a five-hour pop-up newsroom hosted by WHYY News. Monday’s event was designed to give residents an opportunity to share story ideas with WHYY journalists and editors.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., about a dozen reporters, editors and other staff, including WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo, spent time meeting with residents who came out to see the newsroom in action.

Visitors spent one-on-one time with journalists, explaining stories they wanted covered on a community and regional basis, ranging from the environment, transportation, government and more. Reporters will explore those issues for possible coverage, which will eventually be published on Billy Penn, PlanPhilly, WHYY News and aired on WHYY-FM.

Among those in attendance was Janis Tosto of Germantown, who was concerned about the potential loss of SEPTA service that she rides on a daily basis.

She inquired about how people would cope with the potential loss of bus, train and trolley services if the state funding necessary to keep the transit agency running did not materialize.