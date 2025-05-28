From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY News won four 2025 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association on Tuesday. The awards, which recognize outstanding achievement in digital and broadcast journalism, are among the most prestigious honors in news media.

WHYY News was recognized among large-market radio stations in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

“It can rightfully be said that WHYY strives to meet the needs of its audiences across all media platforms all of the time. But in the face of declining confidence that audiences have with the media landscape, it is critical to be seen as top quartile storytellers,” said Bill Marrazzo, WHYY president and CEO.

“It goes a long way to support the reason why WHYY is viewed as the most trusted media source in its marketplace. The recognition of these WHYY stories with the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards, is a joyful third-party endorsement of WHYY’s excellence in newsmaking!”

Stories that delved into climate change, neurodivergence and music scored wins for the Greater Philadelphia region’s public media newsroom.

“WHYY News once again demonstrates journalism excellence as seen in the 2025 Edward R. Murrow Regional Award wins,” said Sarah Glover, WHYY vice president of news and civic dialogue. “The winning stories demonstrate solid newsgathering and innovation. WHYY’s signature climate desk reporting expanded into drone journalism and a reporter exploring video journalism. The team is most deserving of recognition.”