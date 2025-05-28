WHYY News wins 4 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
Honorees were recognized for excellence in digital and broadcast. The award is considered among the highest honors in journalism.
WHYY News won four 2025 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association on Tuesday. The awards, which recognize outstanding achievement in digital and broadcast journalism, are among the most prestigious honors in news media.
WHYY News was recognized among large-market radio stations in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
“It can rightfully be said that WHYY strives to meet the needs of its audiences across all media platforms all of the time. But in the face of declining confidence that audiences have with the media landscape, it is critical to be seen as top quartile storytellers,” said Bill Marrazzo, WHYY president and CEO.
“It goes a long way to support the reason why WHYY is viewed as the most trusted media source in its marketplace. The recognition of these WHYY stories with the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards, is a joyful third-party endorsement of WHYY’s excellence in newsmaking!”
Stories that delved into climate change, neurodivergence and music scored wins for the Greater Philadelphia region’s public media newsroom.
“WHYY News once again demonstrates journalism excellence as seen in the 2025 Edward R. Murrow Regional Award wins,” said Sarah Glover, WHYY vice president of news and civic dialogue. “The winning stories demonstrate solid newsgathering and innovation. WHYY’s signature climate desk reporting expanded into drone journalism and a reporter exploring video journalism. The team is most deserving of recognition.”
For excellence in Digital, WHYY News was recognized for its Climate Fixer series. The project, led by WHYY’s Senior Climate Editor and Reporter, Susan Phillips, explored local efforts to cool the earth, heal the planet and help neighbors thrive.
WHYY News’ Climate Desk was well represented at this year’s Murrows, underscoring WHYY’s commitment to covering our changing environment with fact-based and timely reporting.
Susan Phillips also earned nods in the Excellence in Hard News category for her reporting on fracking in Pennsylvania and its impact on the 2024 presidential race.
The Pulse’s Liz Tung, a reporter on WHYY’s weekly health and science radio show, was recognized for excellence in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category for her reporting on the connection between neurodivergence and burnout.
WHYY’s Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn was awarded Excellence in Sound for her tribute to the late composer and Jewish cantor, Dr. Charles Stuart Davidson.
Regional winners next move on to the national round of the competition. Those winners will be announced in August. RTDNA has presented the Murrow Awards since 1971. WHYY News was awarded five regional Murrows in 2024.
A full list of the 2025 regional winners can be found here.
