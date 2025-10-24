From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY’s Board of Directors on Thursday unanimously approved the acquisition of WPSU, Penn State University’s long-running public media outlet, in a deal more than a year in the making.

The approval paves the way for WHYY to assume the operating assets of WPSU-TV and WPSU-FM, saving a central Pennsylvania institution that was on the verge of closure.

“We are pleased that our board recognizes the value in preserving public media for the 1.5 million people in Central Pennsylvania who rely on WPSU for independent news, lifelong learning and quality entertainment,” WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo said in a statement. “We are eager to work with WPSU as we look to the future of public media in the region.”

The Federal Communications Commission must now approve the agreement.

For six decades, WPSU has served as a prominent source of news and educational resources across 24 counties, many of which lack access to other local news outlets. Last year, Penn State decided to offload WPSU due to rising costs and shifting institutional priorities. The move also allows the university to save the $3.4 million in annual subsidies needed to keep the station operating.

WPSU and WHYY engaged in talks last year, reaching a deal last month that was ultimately rejected by the Penn State Board of Trustees Finance and Investment Committee. Further negotiations produced an agreement both institutions were able to accept.