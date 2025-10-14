From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In a unanimous vote Monday, the Penn State Board of Trustees approved key terms to transfer control of WPSU — the university’s public radio and television station — to WHYY, the public media organization based in Philadelphia. The deal, which comes one month after trustees rejected an earlier proposal, could keep WPSU on the air after warnings it might otherwise shut down by 2026.

In last month’s vote, trustees turned down a proposed agreement with different terms. During that debate, some trustees expressed concern over a $17.6 million university subsidy to support the transfer to be paid over the course of five years without a guarantee that WHYY would continue to operate the station beyond that. They also cited what they said was an insufficient commitment by WHYY to retain WPSU staff.

After that vote, university officials announced plans to shutter WPSU by June 2026. The announcement sparked public outcry, including a change.org petition signed by more than 20,000 people.

Board Chairman David Kleppinger said the university received more than 1,300 public comments and emails regarding WPSU, along with personal messages.

“I do want to acknowledge the deep passion and concern that’s reflected in those messages,” Kleppinger said. “The overwhelming majority urged the university to reconsider the decision to wind down WPSU’s operations or to move forward with a sale that would allow the station to continue under public broadcasting organizations.”

PSU officials said the revised framework strikes a balance between the university’s financial realities and its commitment to maintaining access to public media across the region.

“At times, financial negotiations can necessitate multiple rounds of negotiation,” Sara Thorndike, Penn State’s senior vice president for finance and business and university treasurer, said in a statement. “We’re pleased this plan allows us to preserve the service WPSU provides while remaining fiscally responsible.”

Emily Reddy, news director at WPSU-FM, said her team was “happy that it looks like public media is going to exist in central Pennsylvania.”

“I know there are some hurdles that have to be jumped but this seems like a really positive outcome,” she said.

The new proposed transition includes commitments for WHYY to operate WPSU for at least three years after the transfer and to offer existing WPSU employees the opportunity to apply for comparable positions. Penn State also plans to transfer endowments and gifts designated for WPSU to WHYY.

Under the new deal, Penn State will not be required to provide additional subsidy funds as previously negotiated. Rather, WHYY will first secure at least $8.36 million in outside financing. WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo said that effort is already well underway and that PSU alumni are making contributions.

Marrazzo also praised the trustees’ vote as an important step toward preserving local public broadcasting and news for the region.

“Your stories, your communities, and your voices remain at the heart of this work,” he said. “This is an investment in collaboration that will strengthen educational programming and local journalism for years to come.”