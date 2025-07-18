You are our mission. You’re why WHYY produces fact-based news that’s freely available to all on-air and online. Show your support for WHYY news and programming. Become a member or donate here. You’re WHYY.

Public media heads around the region are preparing for a new reality after Congress approved President Donald Trump’s request to rescind previously appropriated funding for foreign aid and public media.

Early Friday morning, the House voted 216 to 213 to clawback $9 billion in previously allocated funds, with just two Republicans joining Democrats in voting against the measure. The move cuts about $7 billion in spending on foreign aid and $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, ending all federal support for NPR, PBS and local member stations.

With a recent annual budget of $535 million, the CPB has helped fund more than 1,500 local public radio and television stations around the country, including WHYY and other stations in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

Margaret McConnell, executive director of Lehigh Valley Public Radio which operates WDIY, a National Public Radio affiliate station, woke up to the news.

“I felt really discouraged and disheartened and like it’s over and what more can I possibly do?” she told WHYY News.

Station leaders like McConnell have been preparing for cuts in federal grants since May, when Trump issued an executive order demanding CPB “cease” funding NPR and PBS. However, since the CPB allocates those funds two years in advance, Congress’ use of a rare rescission bill to rescind the $1.1 billion already allocated means the situation has become more urgent for stations, which may see shortfalls in a matter of a few months.

Around 15% of WDIY’s operating budget comes from federal money distributed by CPB. Most of that money pays to license programming, particularly music, from NPR, McConnell said, programming they will likely have to cut. She added there may be a loss to local programming.

“That’s content that helps promote the arts and culture here,” she said. “It’s content that helps talk about new eateries, distilleries, restaurants, how to stay active and what recreational things there are to do. In the Lehigh Valley, we have a show with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission where they come on once a month and they talk about what’s happening from a planning perspective, from wastewater to transportation issues. I mean, these are things that the public needs to know and we’re going to lose that.”

A mostly-volunteer station with a full-time staff of four, McConnell said she’s hopeful that layoffs won’t be necessary, but she will soon gather a meeting of the station’s board of directors to devise a strategy to handle the cuts.