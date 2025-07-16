WHYY produces fact-based news and it’s freely available to all on-air and online. Show your support for WHYY news and programming. Become a member or donate here.

The U.S. Senate is debating a bill that would claw back $9 billion in previously allocated foreign aid and federal funding for public broadcasting, overcoming resistance from a handful of Republican senators.

The procedural vote ended in a 51-50 tie, with Vice President JD Vance casting the deciding vote after three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky — broke ranks to side with Democrats.

The measure is now the subject of hours of debate and additional procedural steps before a final Senate vote. Democrats are all expected to vote against it in the narrowly divided chamber, in which Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.

Roughly $1.1 billion of the funding was previously appropriated for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which primarily provides funding to public media including NPR, PBS and their local affiliates.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, has said he will vote against the effort to defund the CPB. In a statement sent to WHYY News, he referred to PBS’s Mr. Rogers as “a Pittsburgh icon” who “taught us kindness and empathy.” Fred Rogers developed and filmed “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” at WQED, a Pittsburgh public television station, and lived in Pennsylvania for many years.

Fetterman added that his wife, Gisele, an immigrant from Brazil, “learned English watching PBS, where Big Bird and Elmo have educated generations of American kids.”

“As a father, it’s personal, and I can’t understand why we’re even considering taking away this programming for families across the nation,” he added. “These cuts threaten the small, local stations — particularly in rural communities — that rely on federal funding to inform the public on essential news and emergency alerts. Republicans’ decision to eliminate this funding undermines the very values of family and education they claim to champion.”