The White House plans to eliminate nearly all federal funding for public media, including NPR and PBS, and is seeking to rescind $1.1 billion allocated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, according to reporting by NPR. President Donald Trump tried unsuccessfully in his first term to kill federal funding for public media but now may be within days of succeeding in his second term.

Some members of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation are reacting to the news with concern about future access to “valuable” news and information.

A White House statement released last week accused NPR and PBS of allegedly promoting “radical, woke propaganda” under the guise of news, asserting that taxpayer money should not support such content.

Pennsylvania Democrats defended public media, calling it a “valuable” and “essential” source of news and information.

“As a kid who grew up watching ‘Sesame Street’ and ‘Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,’ I know first hand the vital role PBS and other public broadcasters play,” Rep. Brendan Boyle said in a statement. “As co-chair of the Congressional Broadcasters Caucus, I’ll keep fighting to protect public broadcasting and the local jobs it supports.”

Democrat Rep. Dwight Evans accused President Donald Trump of attacking unbiased news sources that independently report on his administration.

“Trump can’t seem to handle anything but fawning North Korea-style coverage,” he said.

Republican Rep. Scott Perry said he is behind the president’s effort.

“It’s a no-brainer to slash taxpayer funding of NPR and PBS – disinformation and propaganda outlets that only publish leftist talking points. I support President Trump’s rescission request. Let’s get it done,” he said in a statement emailed to WHYY News.