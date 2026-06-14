World Cup 2026

Soccer fans from around the world celebrate FIFA World Cup’s Philadelphia debut

Soccer fans packed Lemon Hill’s Fan Festival before Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field for Côte d'Ivoire vs Ecuador.

Thousands of soccer (or football) fans packed the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park on June 14, 2026 ahead of the city's first World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
World Cup 2026

Soccer fans from around the world celebrate FIFA World Cup’s Philadelphia debut

Soccer fans packed Lemon Hill’s Fan Festival before Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field for Côte d'Ivoire vs Ecuador.

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Soccer fans from near and far made the most of the first day of FIFA World Cup matches in Philadelphia on Sunday.

While thousands of people were gearing up to head to Lincoln Financial Field for the matchup between Côte d’Ivoire vs Ecuador, many took the opportunity to check out the official fan festival site at Lemon Hill.

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Thousands of soccer (or football) fans packed the FIFA Fan Festival
Thousands of soccer (or football) fans packed the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park on June 14, 2026 ahead of the city's first World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

On the big screen set up in Fairmount Park, Marko Andrijanić and Marc Stoecker rooted for the German national team as they defeated Curaçao in a 7-1 blowout, which evoked memories of their world-class effort against Brazil in 2014. For Andrijanić, Sunday was another performance that he’s “used to.”

“Usually Germany is really good,” Andrijanić said. “Germany is a country [where] like almost everybody is a football supporter, plays football or knows something about football.”

Andrijanić was traveling with his friend, Marc Stoecker, around North America for the World Cup matches and made sure to come see Philadelphia, “the home of Rocky.”

“We just came from New York, and I like that it’s a bit slower, a bit more quiet,” Stoecker said. “It’s not so much trouble. I think we can chill over here, and that’s why I love it.”

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Thousands of soccer (or football) fans packed the FIFA Fan Festival
Thousands of soccer (or football) fans packed the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park on June 14, 2026 ahead of the city's first World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Their interactions with folks in Philadelphia also made quite an impression on them. Stoecker said that if Germany doesn’t win this year, he hopes the United States can nab its first World Cup title for men’s soccer.

“We’re so thankful to be here in this great event that’s so much fun, and the people are so happy,” Stoecker said. “That’s why I’m so thankful for this.”

Justin Bottke made the commute from Berks County for the fan fest. He wore a Chelsea FC kit for the occasion and got to see some of his favorite players compete on the world stage for their home countries for quite a bit less than it would have cost to go to Lincoln Financial Field.

“The tickets were so crazy expensive,” Bottke said. “We wanted to go to a game… but having a free experience like this was awesome.”

Bottke’s partner, Marion Santos, and their son, also root for Chelsea. While their little one wasn’t with them for the fan fest, she said the experience they had Sunday afternoon ensured they’ll be bringing him to Lemon Hill to watch matches together as the World Cup continues.

“I watch him have the time of his life, so as a mom, I like watching everybody else have the time of their lives,” Santos said. “Celebrating other people’s wins is a win for me.”

The fan festival runs through July 19. The event is free, but prior registration is required.

Multiple World Cup matches are taking place in Philadelphia, including a pivotal Round of 16 matchup on the Fourth of July, when Philadelphia will celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary. Below are the match dates and times: 

  • June 14, 7 p.m., Côte d’Ivoire vs Ecuador – Group E 
  • June 19, 8:30 p.m., Brazil vs Haiti – Group C 
  • June 22, 5 p.m., France vs Iraq – Group I 
  • June 25, 4 p.m., Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire – Group E 
  • June 27, 5 p.m., Croatia vs Ghana – Group L 
  • July 4, 5 p.m., Round of 16 – teams to be decided
  • Thousands of soccer (or football) fans packed the FIFA Fan Festival
    Thousands of soccer (or football) fans packed the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park on June 14, 2026 ahead of the city's first World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Thousands of soccer (or football) fans packed the FIFA Fan Festival
    Thousands of soccer (or football) fans packed the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park on June 14, 2026 ahead of the city's first World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Thousands of soccer (or football) fans packed the FIFA Fan Festival
    Thousands of soccer (or football) fans packed the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park on June 14, 2026 ahead of the city's first World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • During Germany's 7-1 blowout victory against Curaçao
    During Germany's 7-1 blowout victory against Curaçao, fans jumped for joy at the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park on June 14, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • During Germany's 7-1 blowout victory against Curaçao
    During Germany's 7-1 blowout victory against Curaçao, fans jumped for joy at the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park on June 14, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Marko Andrijanić and Marc Stoecker unfurled the German flag after the team took an early lead during their 7-1 victory over Curaçao. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Marko Andrijanić and Marc Stoecker unfurled the German flag after the team took an early lead during their 7-1 victory over Curaçao. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Marion Santos and Justin Bottke made the quick commute from Boyertown
    Marion Santos and Justin Bottke made the quick commute from Boyertown for the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park on June 14, 2026. The Chelsea FC fans rooted for their favorite players representing their national teams. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

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About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

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