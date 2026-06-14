Their interactions with folks in Philadelphia also made quite an impression on them. Stoecker said that if Germany doesn’t win this year, he hopes the United States can nab its first World Cup title for men’s soccer.

“We’re so thankful to be here in this great event that’s so much fun, and the people are so happy,” Stoecker said. “That’s why I’m so thankful for this.”

Justin Bottke made the commute from Berks County for the fan fest. He wore a Chelsea FC kit for the occasion and got to see some of his favorite players compete on the world stage for their home countries for quite a bit less than it would have cost to go to Lincoln Financial Field.

“The tickets were so crazy expensive,” Bottke said. “We wanted to go to a game… but having a free experience like this was awesome.”

Bottke’s partner, Marion Santos, and their son, also root for Chelsea. While their little one wasn’t with them for the fan fest, she said the experience they had Sunday afternoon ensured they’ll be bringing him to Lemon Hill to watch matches together as the World Cup continues.

“I watch him have the time of his life, so as a mom, I like watching everybody else have the time of their lives,” Santos said. “Celebrating other people’s wins is a win for me.”

The fan festival runs through July 19. The event is free, but prior registration is required.

Multiple World Cup matches are taking place in Philadelphia, including a pivotal Round of 16 matchup on the Fourth of July, when Philadelphia will celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary. Below are the match dates and times: