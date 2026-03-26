Free World Cup fan zones expanding to three other cities across Pennsylvania
Gov. Josh Shapiro says free World Cup fan zones in Reading, Scranton and Pittsburgh will expand the soccer celebration beyond Philadelphia.
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Three additional free fan zones across Pennsylvania will host watch parties for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, expanding celebrations beyond Philadelphia, which will host six matches.
Speaking at a press conference in Reading on Thursday, Gov. Josh Shapiro said the fan zones in Reading, Scranton and Pittsburgh are part of a broader effort to ensure communities across the commonwealth can take part in what he called “the world’s biggest sporting event.”
“These fan zones are open to you, and importantly, we’ve worked hard on this and this goes back to the work of your lawmakers. These fan zones are free for all to come and enjoy,” Shapiro said.
Philadelphia is slated to host multiple matches at Lincoln Financial Field, including a Round of 16 game on July 4. The city’s fan zone, referred to as “soccer Coachella” by organizers, will be located at East Fairmount Park’s Lemon Hill, with up to 20,000 fans expected for each day of games.
But Shapiro said the tournament’s economic and cultural impact will extend statewide.
“We’re ready to welcome more than a half a million people to the commonwealth of Pennsylvania for this celebration,” he said, pointing to increased activity for hotels, restaurants and local businesses.
According to the governor, World Cup-related events could support more than 6,000 jobs and generate nearly $700 million in economic impact statewide.
The fan zones will feature public watch parties and, in some locations like Reading, Spanish-language broadcasts. Officials say the effort is meant to make the event more accessible to diverse communities.
Shapiro also framed the tournament as an opportunity to bring people together.
“Sports [have] a way of connecting us, of making memories, of bringing people together in really wonderful and special ways. We now get the chance to make those memories here,” he said.
The World Cup is one of several major events coming to Pennsylvania in 2026, alongside the MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, the NFL draft in Pittsburgh and the PGA Championship at Newtown Square’s Aronomink Golf Club in Delaware County. State officials say the packed schedule positions Pennsylvania as a major destination for sports tourism and provides a global stage to showcase the commonwealth.
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