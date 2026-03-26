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Three additional free fan zones across Pennsylvania will host watch parties for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, expanding celebrations beyond Philadelphia, which will host six matches.

Speaking at a press conference in Reading on Thursday, Gov. Josh Shapiro said the fan zones in Reading, Scranton and Pittsburgh are part of a broader effort to ensure communities across the commonwealth can take part in what he called “the world’s biggest sporting event.”

“These fan zones are open to you, and importantly, we’ve worked hard on this and this goes back to the work of your lawmakers. These fan zones are free for all to come and enjoy,” Shapiro said.

Philadelphia is slated to host multiple matches at Lincoln Financial Field, including a Round of 16 game on July 4. The city’s fan zone, referred to as “soccer Coachella” by organizers, will be located at East Fairmount Park’s Lemon Hill, with up to 20,000 fans expected for each day of games.

But Shapiro said the tournament’s economic and cultural impact will extend statewide.

“We’re ready to welcome more than a half a million people to the commonwealth of Pennsylvania for this celebration,” he said, pointing to increased activity for hotels, restaurants and local businesses.