The second annual Fiesta Futbolera celebrated the connections between Latino culture and the game of soccer Sunday in South Philadelphia ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup matches.

The street festival, hosted by the Philadelphia Union, the Association of Mexican Business Owners in Philadelphia and the Mayor’s Office of Latino Engagement, attracted hundreds of people despite the summer heat — a preview of the excitement the city hopes to bring to next year’s tournament.

Tents set up by various vendors gave attendees the chance to connect with different Latino cultures through food and wares, but also gave access for those looking to get involved in the city’s soccer community.