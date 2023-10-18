Mexico fans turn the Linc a different shade of green in packed draw with Germany

As fans approached the Linc’s Lot K, Mexico’s colors were in full prevalence, along with a tailgate any Eagles fan would be proud of.

”Everyone has music. Everyone’s cheering, having fun, singing, dancing,” said Juan Toral from Freehold, New Jersey. “During the game, everyone knows what to chant at certain times. Everyone’s friendly with everyone. So it’s a good time.”

Mexican music blasted from speakers at various spots as crowds sang, jumped, and danced near them. At certain crescendos, drinks were sprayed into the air and flairs were lit to everyone’s excitement. People waved Mexican flags, and donned ponchos, sombreros, luchador masks, and traditional dresses. A wide assortment of freshly prepared food and drinks added to the good times.

Sprinkled in among the Mexico tailgate were some Germany fans. Jeffery Knott from Lawrenceville, Pennsylvania, joked that being heavily outnumbered was just a little daunting.

“Just a little bit, but it’s great to see them,” he said. “It’s nice to see people enjoying soccer.”

Heike Gels, who traveled from Frankfurt, Germany to see both of Germany’s U.S. games, said she noticed soccer in the U.S. has come a long way since when she was here for the 1994 FIFA World Cup matches in California.

Like probably many Phillies fans who opted for soccer, Leas was going to keep track of the baseball game while also supporting Germany at the Linc.

​​”I have my ESPN alerts on so I will be watching my Phillies on the phone and Germany in the stands,” she said.

Inside ahead of kickoff, a DJ amped up the crowd and fans were urged to switch their phones on for a light show. The game was delayed 15 minutes after teams got stuck in traffic getting to the stadium, pushing its start to slightly after the first pitch of the Phillies game.

The two sides last faced each other in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where Mexico stunned the defending world champions with a 1-0 victory, which contributed to Germany’s failure to advance from the tournament’s first stage.

Before the game, a moment’s silence was held for the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, as well as the fatal shooting of two Swedish football fans in Brussels on Monday.

During the national anthems, a small pocket of Germany fans emerged waving flags behind one of the goals. The Mexico national anthem was sung by thousands across the stadium.

The first goal came for Germany, when Antonio Rüdiger scored on a header from the back post in the 25th minute.

Uriel Antuna slotted in Mexico’s equalizer in the 37th minute from a cross by Hirving “Chucky” Lozano — the goalscorer in 2018 — barely moments after Germany veteran Thomas Müller was ruled offside for what briefly seemed like Die Mannschaft’s second of the night.