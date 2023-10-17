From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Tonight should be a dream Tuesday for Philly sports and soccer fans, but a potential nightmare for drivers and commuters going to and from South Philly.

SEPTA and the Philadelphia Parking Authority will adjust their transit accommodations to help fans get to and from their game of choice and — provided all the home teams win — keep most happy.

First, the Flyers will host its home opener against the Vancouver Canucks at the Wells Fargo Center from 6 p.m., moved back an hour earlier than originally planned.

Next, Mexico will take on Germany at Lincoln Financial Field from 8 p.m., as part of El Tri’s U.S. Tour.

As if those weren’t enough, next on deck at 8:07, the Phillies will start game 2 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park.

While Mexico-Germany is the odd one out in terms of local representation — the match is the second half of Mexico’s U.S. tour — the turnout should still feel like a packed home game for El Tri.