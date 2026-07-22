Philly-based artist completes his World Cup trophy made of finger and toenails

This story originally appeared on WHYY’s Billy Penn.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup, artist Clancy Philbrick had a muse, a vision and a few thousand finger and toenail clippings.

The muse was the most famous trophy in international sports. The vision was a scale replica that critiques colonial labor exploitation and the wealth divide. I think you can guess what the nails were for.

Last week, a few days before the final games, Clancy revealed that he had finished his trophy.

And here it is. If the “Hellraiser” film franchise had a World Cup, this looks like what Pinhead would hand the winners to lift.

The trophy lifted by the Spain national team after its hard-fought 1-0 win over defending champions Argentina is a 18-karat solid gold and green malachite trophy that weighs just shy of 14 pounds. It has been awarded to the men’s national team that has won the global competition since 1970 and has an estimated value in the tens of millions.

Philbrick’s trophy is made up of around 8,000 nails, donated by over 200 people from around the world. It weighs roughly a pound. Philbrick had been saving his own nail clippings for almost 10 years — eight years were for this project.

He put a call out for people to mail their — clean — nails, and also gathered donations at a table in Rittenhouse Square in April. The project has even landed him on Philly Mag’s “Best of Philly” list for 2026.

When asked about the time spent just working on the trophy, he replied that it was “probably more healthy to not tabulate the hours,” but guessed it easily crossed 1,000.

Philbrick said one of the hardest parts was the “wiliness of the material.” he estimated that at least one out of every 10 nails he tried to pick up with tweezers would shoot out and land on the floor, leaving him to “shuffle around for some nail that isn’t mine” more than anyone ever has.

The trophy’s depiction of the Earth took longer than he expected, trying to articulate the land masses while also selecting and saving the smaller, skinnier nails for the ocean. The clear glue he used began to unexpectedly yellow, which Clancy said he didn’t like at first. He grew to appreciate the visible markings of where his work went into it.

“It’s sort of its own demarcation of the labor,” he reflected.

One thing Clancy was impressed by was the strength of the trophy once it was put together. The thousands of connection points seem to serve as joints that can absorb a level movement or force. He said it even dropped a couple times and remains in one piece. He saw ties to the idea of collective support symbolized in the resilience of the work.

Philbrick’s art often incorporates found objects and trash. He said his aim is to investigate “the transformative power of community, cultural dimensions of sports and play, and disassembling harmful patriarchal norms.” His work also tries to offer new rituals and be part of the solution.

“All these people’s different nails sort of holding each other up – that idea of being stronger together, I guess – would be the basic concept,” he said. “It’s cool to see that physically pan out, too.

Another remarkable thing? The flow of donations kept coming up until the last week of the tournament, with some even still waiting in reserve after he finished.

“I slept a little easier knowing that there were more nails coming in and I wouldn’t have to put too much effort into going back out and collecting them,” he said.

There were obviously plenty of people who let Clancy know how grossed out they were about the project, and he had an answer for them.

“I just mentioned the ‘ickness’ of the extractive capitalist system we live in,” he said. “It’s doing its job, the piece is working and it’s symbiotic in that it is gross, it is disgusting in that way. It can be related to that commentary.”